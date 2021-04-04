Back

McDonald's S'pore selling Gula Melaka McFlurry, sundae & ice cream cone from S$1

Sweet.

Syahindah Ishak | April 04, 2021, 04:42 PM

There's a new dessert line to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Gula Melaka

You can now purchase items from the new gula melaka dessert range at McDonald's Singapore.

Image via thefoodieanonymous on Instagram.

Image from darr3n0ng on Instagram.

Prices

According to 8days, the gula melaka dessert range offers four different types of ice cream:

  • Ice Cream Cone (S$1)

  • Twist Cone (S$1)

  • Hot Fudge Sundae (S$2)

  • McFlurry (S$3)

8days also reported that the ice creams are available now at McDonald's Dessert Kiosks while stocks last.

You can find a McDonald's outlet with a Dessert Kiosk here.

Allergen info

According to McDonald's Singapore's website, the gula melaka cone and twist cone contain milk, soybean, wheat, gluten and sulfite.

The gula melaka sundae and McFlurry contain egg, milk, soybean, wheat, gluten and sulfite.

The McFlurry may also contain traces of nuts.

First time in Singapore

This is the first time McDonald’s Singapore is selling a full gula melaka dessert range.

Back in 2016, McDonald's Singapore offered the Gula Melaka McFlurry for sale, but not the full range of desserts.

In 2017, it came close with the Chendol range which contained gula melaka sauce in its ice cream.

8days added that the Gula Melaka Oreo McFlurry was sold in Malaysia in October 2020.

Top images from thefoodieanonymous & McDonald's Singapore on Instagram.

