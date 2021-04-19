McDonald's S'pore to launch BTS's go-to order with Korea-inspired sauces on May 27, 2021

For the first time, McDonald's is making their celebrity signature orders programme available outside of the U.S.

It is essentially what celebrities (such as BTS) like to order at the fast food chain.

From May 27, 2021, BTS fans will get to purchase the popular Korean boyband's go-to order at McDonald's, called the BTS Meal.

The BTS Meal consists of a box of 9-piece Chicken McNuggets, one large-sized fries, one large-sized drink, as well as Sweet Chilli and Cajun dipping sauces.

For non-BTS fans who wonder what's really new in this new launch, the sauces are described to be inspired by "popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea".

The meal will be available for dine-in, as well as via McDelivery and Drive-Thrus.

Singapore is among the 49 participating areas around the world where this signature order is being made available.

