May 2021 BTO launch: 3,800 units in 4 estates, including Geylang

The next BTO exercise will take place in May 2021.

A total of 3,800 units are expected to be available, according to HDB's website.

These will be located in four estates: Bukit Merah, Geylang, Tengah and Woodlands. The first two are mature estates.

The exact launch date has not been revealed.

Bukit Merah

Total units: 170

Types of flats available: 3-room, 4-room

The nearest MRT Stations include Labrador Park MRT Station and Telok Blangah MRT Station.

It is also located near Telok Blangah Community Club, Telok Blangah Hill Park and Mount Faber Park.

For shopping malls, VivoCity is located relatively nearby.

Geylang

Total units: 1,380

Types of flats available: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room

The nearest MRT Station is MacPherson MRT Station giving commuters access to both the Circle Line (CCL) and the Downtown Line (DTL).

It is also close to malls like Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) mall, SingPost Centre and Paya Lebar Square.

Tengah

Total units: 780

Types of flats available: 2-room Flexi, 4-room, 5-room

The nearest MRT to this project is Hong Kah MRT Station on the Jurong Region Line, which is slated to be completed in 2027.

Woodlands

Total units: 1,540

Types of flats available: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room

The nearest MRT Station is Woodlands MRT Station and nearby malls include Causeway Point.

Other nearby amenities include Treehaus Park and Woodlands Bus Interchange.

Application information

The application window has not opened yet.

When it does, applicants can apply for only one flat type/ category in one town under either the BTO or SBF exercise.

Applicants who wish to take up an HDB housing loan for their flat purchase need to produce a valid HDB Loan Eligibility (HLE) letter when they book a flat, except for young couples who are eligible for deferment of income assessment.

Flat buyers are advised to take the estimated project completion timelines into consideration before deciding to submit an application.

Those who have urgent housing needs could consider purchasing an HDB flat in the resale market instead.

When's the next launch?

The next launch after May will take place in August.

There will be flats offered from five estates: Hougang, Jurong East, Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown and Tampines.

