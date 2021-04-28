Back

Mark Lee willing to sign on Shane Pow as talent despite drink driving charge

Second chances.

Mandy How | April 28, 2021, 12:06 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Mark Lee has indicated that he is willing to sign on Shane Pow despite the latter's drink driving charge.

The 52-year-old multi-hyphenate founded King Kong Media Production in 2017, and has the likes of Henry Thia, Marcus Chin, and Chase Tan under his management.

Lee spoke to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) on the subject shortly after it was announced that Mediacorp will be dropping Pow.

Mediacorp said that Pow did not inform them of his recent drink driving charge, and that they only learnt about it when it was reported in the media on April 22, 2021.

In total, Pow had been involved in two drink driving incidents, as well as breached Covid-19 regulations by attending a 13-people party in October last year.

Lee: Not shocked at Mediacorp's actions

Lee told SMDN that he was not shocked that Mediacorp had chosen to terminate Pow, as a company of their scale would have a system in place to deal with such misdemeanours.

"Those who have committed mistakes need to receive the appropriate punishment. How else will Mediacorp manage them in the future?" the actor said.

He added:

"Drink driving is a serious offence. If it's a repeated mistake, then one should be prepared to face the consequences. The wrong-doer should also learn from his lesson, and not do it again."

Lee also advised Pow to deal with the matter head on, instead of hiding.

Referencing an 2007 incident where actor Christopher Lee was sentenced to jail for drink driving, Lee said: "Christopher Lee handled it with equanimity back then, and he's doing fine now! Everyone needs a second chance!"

Pow has not broken his silence so far.

Top image via Mark Lee and Shane Pow's Instagram accounts

S'pore online shop sells cartoon tang yuans & Disney buns, orders backlogged till Aug. 2021

Abundance of cute.

April 28, 2021, 11:55 AM

Istana open house restarts to celebrate Labour Day & Hari Raya Puasa following Covid-19 restrictions

Welcome back.

April 28, 2021, 11:46 AM

S'pore sends oxygen tanks to support India's fight against Covid-19

India has been reeling from a huge surge in Covid-19 cases.

April 28, 2021, 11:09 AM

CapitaStar app lets you dine & shop for Mother's Day with up to 39% off

Eat and shop till you drop.

April 28, 2021, 11:00 AM

Al Hussain Restaurant at Blk 822 Tampines Street 81 suspended 2 weeks

It is closed until May 10, 2021.

April 28, 2021, 10:52 AM

YouTube terminates Beow Tan channel for violating policies

All the videos have been removed.

April 28, 2021, 10:28 AM

S'porean, 19, gets 3.5 years' jail & 8 strokes of cane for repeatedly slashing man with knife after he refused to help buy cigarettes

He committed the offence in October 2020.

April 28, 2021, 02:05 AM

M'sian couple in S'pore appealing for S$280,000 donations for premature baby with partially developed organs

In order to save mother and child, a doctor at KK Hospital had to perform an emergency caesarean.

April 28, 2021, 01:55 AM

5 workers from Westlite Woodlands likely reinfected with Covid-19: MOH

Several others were found to be shedding fragments of the virus.

April 27, 2021, 11:36 PM

Sometimes, improving transport infrastructure in S’pore means removing space on roads

And replacing it with bus lanes, cycling paths, or wider footpaths.

April 27, 2021, 08:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.