Durian 'tavern' in Siglap offers musang king beer & a variety of durian desserts

Breathe it in.

Mandy How | April 09, 2021, 03:52 PM

Editor's note on April 9: This article has been updated to reflect the latest price for the grilled durians.

Another F&B concept has popped up in the east.

Photo via Mao King Tavern

Durian durian

Mao King Tavern is a durian bar offering the gamut of durian dishes, from fresh durians to durian egg tarts and even durian beer.

Some of these fare include:

  • MSW Durian Mousse Crumble Slice (S$12.80)

  • MSW Burnt Durian Cheesecake, (S$88.80/whole cake, S$12.80/slice)

  • Musang King Portuguese Egg Tarts (S$7.80 for three pieces)

  • Premium Mochiko (S$14.80 for three pieces)

Fresh durians are available from S$25/kg for Musang King, or you can get them charcoaled-grilled at S$58.80 for 300g of durians, and even add cheese to the dish for S$8.80.

Savoury, non-durian food are on the menu as well.

You'll find bar snacks in the form of Chye Poh Fries (S$9.80), Ebi Fry (S$9.80 for six pieces), and more fried food.

Durian beer

Most notably, the bar sells a relatively contentious Musang King Ale (S$8/half pint, S$16/pint).

The craft beer is brewed with an assortment of hops and fruits, with musang king flesh as its highlight ingredient.

Photo via Mao King Tavern

Photo by Mandy How

We had the good fortune of trying it, courtesy of Mao King Tavern.

The durian aroma was apparent the moment we opened the bottle, and the beer tasted like any good pale ale — but with a durian aftertaste.

Bottomline: It's a fun alternative once in a while, but we probably wouldn't order this on the regular.

Interior

In line with its tavern concept, the bar's furniture and furnishings incorporate the rugged wood vibe.

With safe distancing measures in place, the space can seat 18 indoors, and accommodate another eight alfresco diners on its porch.

Photo via Mao King Tavern

Cat mascots with durians decorate the wall.

Photo via Mao King Tavern

Photo via Mao King Tavern

Photo via Mao King Tavern

Mao King Tavern

Address: Opera Estate, 15 Swan Lake Avenue, Singapore 455711

Opening Hours: 6pm - 10pm, daily

