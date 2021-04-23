M'sian man spent just S$4,000 to travel from Ipoh to Amsterdam in 45 days in 2019

He only spent RM12,000 (about S$4,000) and yet, he had visited 12 countries in total.

Took 45 days

Aminfadhli Abd Rami, who is from Malaysia, took 45 days to travel from Ipoh, Perak to Amsterdam in 2019.

He documented his travels in a Facebook post that year.

Aminfadhli explained that he had covered a total of 16,000km across the 12 countries.

The journey

In his post, Aminfadhli gave a detailed explanation of his entire 45-day journey.

He started his journey from Ipoh, Perak in Malaysia and reached his final destination at Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Here's how he got there:

Three-hour train ride from Ipoh, Perak to Padang Besar, Perlis in Malaysia 16-hour train ride from Padang Besar to Bangkok, Thailand 12-hour train ride from Bangkok to the Thailand border in Nong Khai Tuk-tuk ride to Vientiane, Laos 19-hour sleeper bus to Vinh, Vietnam Six-hour train ride from Vinh to Hanoi 36-hour train ride to Beijing, China Nine-hour train ride to Jiningnan Six-hour train ride to the China border Taxi ride to Zamyn-Üüd, Mongolia 16-hour train ride to Ulaanbaatar 24-hour train ride to Irkutsk, Russia 69-hour train ride from Irkutsk to Kazan 16-hour train ride from Kazan to Moscow 16-hour train to Riga, Latvia Bus ride to Warsaw, Poland Eight-hour bus ride to Berlin, Germany 12-hour bus ride to Amsterdam, Netherlands

And here are some pictures of Aminfadhli during his journey.

Cool.

Top images from Aminfadhli Abd Rami/FB.