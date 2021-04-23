Back

M'sian man spent just S$4,000 to travel from Ipoh to Amsterdam in 45 days in 2019

He covered 12 countries in total.

Syahindah Ishak | April 23, 2021, 06:03 PM

He only spent RM12,000 (about S$4,000) and yet, he had visited 12 countries in total.

Took 45 days

Aminfadhli Abd Rami, who is from Malaysia, took 45 days to travel from Ipoh, Perak to Amsterdam in 2019.

He documented his travels in a Facebook post that year.

The post has since resurfaced and has gone viral, garnering over 8,400 shares as of the time of writing.

Aminfadhli explained that he had covered a total of 16,000km across the 12 countries.

Photo from Aminfadhli Abd Rami/FB.

The journey

In his post, Aminfadhli gave a detailed explanation of his entire 45-day journey.

He started his journey from Ipoh, Perak in Malaysia and reached his final destination at Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Here's how he got there:

  1. Three-hour train ride from Ipoh, Perak to Padang Besar, Perlis in Malaysia

  2. 16-hour train ride from Padang Besar to Bangkok, Thailand

  3. 12-hour train ride from Bangkok to the Thailand border in Nong Khai

  4. Tuk-tuk ride to Vientiane, Laos

  5. 19-hour sleeper bus to Vinh, Vietnam

  6. Six-hour train ride from Vinh to Hanoi

  7. 36-hour train ride to Beijing, China

  8. Nine-hour train ride to Jiningnan

  9. Six-hour train ride to the China border

  10. Taxi ride to Zamyn-Üüd, Mongolia

  11. 16-hour train ride to Ulaanbaatar

  12. 24-hour train ride to Irkutsk, Russia

  13. 69-hour train ride from Irkutsk to Kazan

  14. 16-hour train ride from Kazan to Moscow

  15. 16-hour train to Riga, Latvia

  16. Bus ride to Warsaw, Poland

  17. Eight-hour bus ride to Berlin, Germany

  18. 12-hour bus ride to Amsterdam, Netherlands

And here are some pictures of Aminfadhli during his journey.

Photo from Aminfadhli Abd Rami/FB.

Photo from Aminfadhli Abd Rami/FB.

Photo from Aminfadhli Abd Rami/FB.

Photo from Aminfadhli Abd Rami/FB.

Photo from Aminfadhli Abd Rami/FB.

Photo from Aminfadhli Abd Rami/FB.

Photo from Aminfadhli Abd Rami/FB.

Photo from Aminfadhli Abd Rami/FB.

Photo from Aminfadhli Abd Rami/FB.

Cool.

You can view Aminfadhli's full Facebook post here:

Top images from Aminfadhli Abd Rami/FB.

