M'sian man spent just S$4,000 to travel from Ipoh to Amsterdam in 45 days in 2019

He only spent RM12,000 (about S$4,000) and yet, he had visited 12 countries in total.
Took 45 days
Aminfadhli Abd Rami, who is from Malaysia, took 45 days to travel from Ipoh, Perak to Amsterdam in 2019.
He documented his travels in a Facebook post that year.
The post has since resurfaced and has gone viral, garnering over 8,400 shares as of the time of writing.
Aminfadhli explained that he had covered a total of 16,000km across the 12 countries.
The journey
In his post, Aminfadhli gave a detailed explanation of his entire 45-day journey.
He started his journey from Ipoh, Perak in Malaysia and reached his final destination at Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
Here's how he got there:
- Three-hour train ride from Ipoh, Perak to Padang Besar, Perlis in Malaysia
- 16-hour train ride from Padang Besar to Bangkok, Thailand
- 12-hour train ride from Bangkok to the Thailand border in Nong Khai
- Tuk-tuk ride to Vientiane, Laos
- 19-hour sleeper bus to Vinh, Vietnam
- Six-hour train ride from Vinh to Hanoi
- 36-hour train ride to Beijing, China
- Nine-hour train ride to Jiningnan
- Six-hour train ride to the China border
- Taxi ride to Zamyn-Üüd, Mongolia
- 16-hour train ride to Ulaanbaatar
- 24-hour train ride to Irkutsk, Russia
- 69-hour train ride from Irkutsk to Kazan
- 16-hour train ride from Kazan to Moscow
- 16-hour train to Riga, Latvia
- Bus ride to Warsaw, Poland
- Eight-hour bus ride to Berlin, Germany
- 12-hour bus ride to Amsterdam, Netherlands
And here are some pictures of Aminfadhli during his journey.
Cool.
You can view Aminfadhli's full Facebook post here:
Top images from Aminfadhli Abd Rami/FB.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.