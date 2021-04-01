Back

Man, 47, arrested for suspected involvement in stealing undergarments in Mountbatten

More than 60 undergarments were seized.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 01, 2021, 06:32 PM

A 47-year-old man has been arrested by the police for his suspected involvement in a series of theft of undergarments, the police release said on Apr. 1.

The police received a report on Feb. 20 at around 6:20am from a female resident who lives along Jalan Batu.

She informed that her undergarments hung outside her unit were stolen.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him yesterday (Mar. 31).

The man is believed to be involved in other similar cases in the vicinity.

More than 60 undergarments allegedly found in his possession were seized.

Photo via police release.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via SPF

