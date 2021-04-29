S'porean jailed 7 weeks for defecating in incense burner tin

A man left his house during circuit breaker in 2020 and took a dump in an incense burner tin outside another man's house.

He also shouted vulgarities at the victim before running away from the scene.

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, Zulkeflee Ab Razak, 47, has been sentenced to at least seven weeks’ jail and fined at least S$300, for mischief, contravening safe distancing measures during circuit breaker, as well as theft.

CNA reported that he was charged on Thursday, April 29.

What happened

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Zulkeflee was unemployed at the time of offence.

On the afternoon of April 27, 2020, he had left his place of residence, then wandered around Geylang for approximately three hours.

Thereafter, he took a bus and continued walking in the Bukit Batok area.

Shortly before 3pm, Zulkeflee arrived at the staircase landing outside the 10th-floor unit of the victim, aged 27.

The victim was in his living room when he spotted Zulkeflee coming from the lift and heading to the staircase landing.

Seeing Zulkeflee for the first time, the victim was suspicious and decided to go out of his unit to check.

That was when he saw Zulkeflee with his pants down, defecating inside the victim’s incense burner tin placed outside the unit.

According to court documents, the incense burner tin was of religious significance to the victim.

Subsequently, when the victim confronted Zulkeflee, he shouted vulgarities at the victim, before he pulled up his pants and ran away.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Andre Ong said that at this point, the victim had returned home to call the police.

He subsequently filed a second report a few hours later, to report that Zulkeflee was now "here sitting at cordon off benches", and to send for the police.

Had needed to relieve himself

Zulkeflee stated that he had passed motion as he had needed to relieve himself as he was walking by the area.

He had then decided to take the lift to a random level to do so.

When he saw the open incense burner tin without any cover, he had decided to defecate in it.

Court documents stated that Deputy Public Prosecutor Sean Koh noted that Zulkeflee committed mischief, by defecating in an incense burner tin belonging to victim, knowing that he'd likely cause "wrongful loss" to the owner of the incense burner tin, "diminishing the utility" of the item.

Additional charge of theft

Zulkeflee was also charged separately for stealing a pack of cigarettes from a 7-Eleven store in Tampines on March 27, 2020.

The cigarettes had been valued at S$11.20.

When the victim, 55, later asked Zulkeflee if he had paid for the cigarettes, he had replied that he need not pay for it. Thereafter, the victim called the police.

According to charge sheets, Zulkeflee has had previous convictions for mischief, which include punching and kicking a glass panel and bicycle signage outside Tampines Hub.

He also has antecedents for theft that date from 2005 to 2008.

Top image via Getty Images