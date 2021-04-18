Back

Man punches & tries to kick taxi driver at Clarke Quay taxi stand, police investigating

A woman had stepped in to help the taxi driver.

Jane Zhang | April 18, 2021, 03:56 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A heated exchange between a young man and a taxi driver at Clarke Quay got physical when the young man punched the cabby.

The ComfortDelGro cabby was then seen falling to the ground.

According to Stomp, the incident happened at the taxi stand along River Valley Road around 10:36pm on Wednesday, Apr. 14.

Young man provoked taxi driver

A witness told Stomp that she did not know what the dispute was about, but that the exchange began with the young man shouting loudly at the taxi driver and punching the taxi's mirror.

She added that when the driver rolled down his window, the young man reached in and hit him.

The young man then allegedly shouted, "Not happy come down one on one!" and walked off.

In a video posted by Stomp, the taxi driver could be seen standing outside of his cab.

The young man ran over and two sized each other up, raising their arms and feinting jabs at one another.

Gif via Stomp video.

The young man advanced upon the taxi driver and punched him, causing the driver to fall to the ground.

Gif via Stomp video.

Woman in black dress stepped in to help

A female passerby wearing a black dress rushed over, holding her other hand up to the young man to stop him from hurting the taxi driver more.

Gif via Stomp video.

After the taxi driver picked himself up from the ground, the young man attempted to kick him but missed, as the taxi driver ducked backwards.

The woman in the black dress stood between the two men, holding her arm out against the young man.

Gif via Stomp video.

The taxi uncle was then surrounded by several people helping him, while the woman in black advanced upon the young man. She also seemed to be shaking her fist at him.

Another woman can be heard shouting Hokkien and English vulgarities, apparently directed at the youth, Stomp reported.

Gif via Stomp video.

The witness who reported the incident to Stomp said that the taxi driver then called the police, and a security guard also arrived on the scene.

In a statement to Mothership, ComfortDelGro's Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer Tammy Tan, said:

"A police report has been made and we are assisting our cabby, who is thankfully, not seriously injured."

Responding to Mothership's queries, police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

The full video can be seen here:

Top photos via Stomp video. 

Ya Kun founder's grandson explains why they 'outsourced' the family business to an outsider

Lessons on Leadership: Ya Kun experienced a boom when it was a family-run business but driving the business to greater heights today requires expertise from outside and the willingness to let go.

April 18, 2021, 04:02 PM

1 community case among 23 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Apr. 18

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

April 18, 2021, 03:33 PM

Wild boar seen painstakingly limping across road near NTU after losing 1 foot

In a circulating video, the boar attracted much sympathy.

April 18, 2021, 02:31 PM

'I felt like this wasn't me': S'porean, 23, on overcoming trauma of 3rd-degree burns after kitchen mishap

Stories of Us: Charlene Chew opens up about the pain and how the third-degree burns to her face robbed her of her identity as well as her road to recovery with fitness, TikTok and a positive mindset.

April 18, 2021, 01:15 PM

Cyclist swerves through traffic in Choa Chu Kang, motorcyclist gives chase to warn him

The motorcyclist really wanted to warn him.

April 18, 2021, 12:34 PM

'[It's] like we are inside a cage': S'pore migrant workers stuck in dorms for past 1 year

Bangladeshi worker Zakir Hossain Khokan explains what life is like for migrant workers unable to venture into the community, and the mental health impacts it has had.

April 18, 2021, 12:01 PM

S'porean claims he took upskirt videos of 10 women to 'experiment' with phone's camera quality

He was sentenced to 11 weeks' jail on Apr. 16.

April 18, 2021, 11:49 AM

Widen common ground S'poreans share & strengthen racial harmony: Regardless of Race Dialogue

The need to "consciously create a culture of understanding, respect and trust in our society" was emphasised.

April 18, 2021, 11:08 AM

SCDF elite rescue divers deployed to retrieve 2 bodies from S'pore River

They were pronounced dead on scene by an SCDF paramedic.

April 18, 2021, 10:47 AM

As the world’s Crazy Rich flock to S’pore, how’s our govt doing in closing the wealth gap?

It isn’t entirely impossible for the gap to be managed, as long as the government has enough determination to work at it.

April 18, 2021, 09:12 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.