Man punches & tries to kick taxi driver at Clarke Quay taxi stand, police investigating

A heated exchange between a young man and a taxi driver at Clarke Quay got physical when the young man punched the cabby.

The ComfortDelGro cabby was then seen falling to the ground.

According to Stomp, the incident happened at the taxi stand along River Valley Road around 10:36pm on Wednesday, Apr. 14.

Young man provoked taxi driver

A witness told Stomp that she did not know what the dispute was about, but that the exchange began with the young man shouting loudly at the taxi driver and punching the taxi's mirror.

She added that when the driver rolled down his window, the young man reached in and hit him.

The young man then allegedly shouted, "Not happy come down one on one!" and walked off.

In a video posted by Stomp, the taxi driver could be seen standing outside of his cab.

The young man ran over and two sized each other up, raising their arms and feinting jabs at one another.

The young man advanced upon the taxi driver and punched him, causing the driver to fall to the ground.

Woman in black dress stepped in to help

A female passerby wearing a black dress rushed over, holding her other hand up to the young man to stop him from hurting the taxi driver more.

After the taxi driver picked himself up from the ground, the young man attempted to kick him but missed, as the taxi driver ducked backwards.

The woman in the black dress stood between the two men, holding her arm out against the young man.

The taxi uncle was then surrounded by several people helping him, while the woman in black advanced upon the young man. She also seemed to be shaking her fist at him.

Another woman can be heard shouting Hokkien and English vulgarities, apparently directed at the youth, Stomp reported.

The witness who reported the incident to Stomp said that the taxi driver then called the police, and a security guard also arrived on the scene.

In a statement to Mothership, ComfortDelGro's Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer Tammy Tan, said:

"A police report has been made and we are assisting our cabby, who is thankfully, not seriously injured."

Responding to Mothership's queries, police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

The full video can be seen here:

Top photos via Stomp video.