Man, 51, arrested for lying naked in the middle of Zion Road

A man, 51, was arrested after he lay naked in the middle of Zion Road.

A Roads.sg video showed dashboard camera footage of the man lying along Zion Road on March 31, at around 4pm.

Another vehicle had stopped along the lane where the man had been sprawled, presumably to "block" the lane and protect the man from being run over by other motorists.

It is unclear what happened after the video ended.

Man arrested, investigations ongoing

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at the junction of Tiong Bahru Road and Zion Road around 3:50pm yesterday (March. 31).

The 51-year-old was arrested for appearing nude in a public place, and suspected drug-related offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

