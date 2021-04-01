Back

Man, 51, arrested for lying naked in the middle of Zion Road

Investigations ongoing.

Tanya Ong | April 01, 2021, 12:22 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A man, 51, was arrested after he lay naked in the middle of Zion Road.

A Roads.sg video showed dashboard camera footage of the man lying along Zion Road on March 31, at around 4pm.

ROAD.sg/FB

Another vehicle had stopped along the lane where the man had been sprawled, presumably to "block" the lane and protect the man from being run over by other motorists.

ROAD.sg/FB

ROAD.sg/FB

It is unclear what happened after the video ended.

Man arrested, investigations ongoing

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at the junction of Tiong Bahru Road and Zion Road around 3:50pm yesterday (March. 31).

The 51-year-old was arrested for appearing nude in a public place, and suspected drug-related offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo screengrab from Roads.sg/FB.

Francis Yuen takes over Tan Cheng Bock as new PSP Sec-Gen

New faces, new roles.

April 01, 2021, 11:53 AM

MOM waives foreign worker levies for S Pass & Work Permit holders during their SHN period

Foreign worker levies are paid monthly by employers.

April 01, 2021, 11:38 AM

Mark Lee brought popular M'sia F&B chain selling affordable dim sum to S'pore, outlet in Orchard food court

Only one branch so far.

April 01, 2021, 11:11 AM

S'pore PR allegedly made false declaration to avoid SHN in dedicated facility & exposed others to risk

If found guilty, he faces imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

April 01, 2021, 11:01 AM

Burger King S'pore has Chocolate Whopper from S$6.40 till April 15

Interesting...

April 01, 2021, 10:30 AM

S'pore appalled at escalating violence in Myanmar, but agree with China on non-interference in domestic matters

Vivian said that ultimate, Myanmar's fate lies in the hands of its own people.

April 01, 2021, 09:59 AM

Please, please don't completely get rid of WFH in S'pore even if we can go back to the office

An open letter to S'pore employers.

April 01, 2021, 08:40 AM

Sole community case reported on March 31 is S'pore Permanent Resident studying in UK

More recoveries and discharges.

March 31, 2021, 11:34 PM

Metal detectors, X-ray scanners will be deployed at selected MRT stations from Apr. 1

For enhanced security.

March 31, 2021, 10:42 PM

New China zoo goes viral after 'replacing' African lion with confused golden retriever

Good doggo, even when it a big cat.

March 31, 2021, 10:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.