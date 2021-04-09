Back

Man, 31, found hanging from tree at Dairy Farm Nature Park

Police investigating

Belmont Lay | April 09, 2021, 07:07 PM

A man was found hanging from a tree at Dairy Farm Nature Park in Upper Bukit Timah on Friday morning, April 9, 2021.

The police have ruled out foul play, and investigations are ongoing, media reports said.

8World reported that police were alerted to the incident at around 7.20am.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they received a call for assistance along Dairy Farm Road, near the Dairy Farm flyover, at around 7.30am.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced a person dead at the scene.

The deceased is a 31-year-old man, 8World reported.

Photos uploaded to the Singapore Hikers Facebook group showed police presence at the Belukar Trail at around 8.20am.

Several police and SCDF vehicles were seen in the vicinity, as well as a fire truck.

The pathway outside Dairy Farm car park was cordoned off and made inaccessible to visitors.

