Man allegedly robbed Bukit Batok store while armed with knife, arrested within 2 hours

Fast response.

Jason Fan | April 20, 2021, 12:11 PM

A 40-year-old man has been arrested by the police, for his suspected involvement in a case of armed robbery at a store in Bukit Batok.

The man was allegedly armed with a knife, and was arrested within a mere two hours.

He was found through CCTVs and ground enquiries

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the police were alerted to a case of armed robbery at a store along Bukit Batok Street 52, on Apr. 19, at about 4.25am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly robbed the unit by demanding the victim to open the cash register, while armed with a knife.

He took eight packets of cigarettes, before fleeing the store.

Officers from Jurong Police Division quickly established the identity of the man, through extensive ground enquiries and the aid of images from police cameras and store CCTVs, and arrested him without two hours of the reported crimes.

The SPF said that he will be charged in court on Apr. 20 with armed robbery, under Section 392 read with Section 397 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, he could be imprisoned for not less than three years, and not more than 14 years, with at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Image via Unsplash.

