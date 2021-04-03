Man, 49, arrested for suspected murder at Bedok Reservoir Road

A 49-year-old man has been arrested by the police for his suspected involvement in the murder of another 49-year-old man.

Man found dead in Bedok Reservoir residential unit

According to a press statement by the police on Apr. 3, the police were alerted to a stabbing incident at a residential unit along Bedok Reservoir Road at around 10:15am.

Upon arrival, police officers found a man lying motionless in the residential unit.

The man was pronounced dead at scene.

Man arrested, to be charged with murder

Another man, 49, was arrested for the suspected murder of the victim.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both men are known to each other.

The suspect will be charged with murder on Apr. 5.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Google Maps