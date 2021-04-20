Back

First retro-themed KFC outlet in M'sia opens in Klang

Wow.

Fiona Tan | April 20, 2021, 12:41 PM

KFC Malaysia has opened a new retro-themed outlet at Bandar Bukit Raja in Klang on Apr. 18, 2021.

Retro-themed KFC outlet

This KFC occupies a standalone building with its iconic giant KFC bucket placed on the roof, right above its entrance.

The doors are made of four glass panels with an equal number of hollow and long rounded rectangles decals that allow patrons to look in from the outside.

Image from Rivertree Signatures/FB

Retaining its signature red and white colours for its exterior design, this 24-hour KFC outlet is indeed unlike any other cookie cutter outlets.

Not convinced? Check out its blast from the past interior featuring vintage looking vinyl diner seatings, cross check patterned covered walls as well as red and white candy cane-striped back rests lining their benches.

The signages above the counters take after those of old school movie theatres:

Image from Rivertree Signatures/FB

There are also two brightly-lit vintage signboards, one in neon lights that says "An Appetite for Life" and the other spells "KFC" out in full:

Image from Rivertree Signatures/FB

Cool.

Top image from KL Foodie and Rivertree Signatures/FB

