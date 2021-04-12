Back

Famous Toa Payoh laksa last day of business, S'poreans brave long queue from 6:30am

Closing for good after over five decades.

Tanya Ong | April 12, 2021, 01:13 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Fans of Lik Ming Toa Payoh Laksa, a stall at Block 93 Toa Payoh Lorong 4, would know that the stall is closing for good.

Long queues

Their last day of operations was on Sunday, April 11. (If you're reading this and want to eat the laksa, sorry, you're too late.)

To get a final taste of that laksa, many stood in line at the hawker centre from as early as 6:40am that day.

Benny Se Teo/FB

And the queues appeared longer as the day progressed on. It extended from the hawker centre, spilling out into the open-air area.

The situation at approximately 7:40am:

Benny Se Teo/FB

One George Kooi, who managed to get his hands on some laksa, described on Facebook that the laksa had "excellent" chilli, with "good laksa broth".

One bowl of laksa, which comes in either S$3 or S$4 portions, has fish cake, tau pok (beancurd puffs), cockles and prawns.

George Kooi/FB

It also appears that the stall had completely run out by around noon or so, with one commenter saying that it was all sold out by the time he arrived at 12:30pm.

Retiring owners

Lik Ming Laksa opens for business at around 6am, and is operated by a second-generation hawker who took over the business from his father. He is assisted by his wife.

They are both in their 60s, and will be retiring.

George Kooi/FB

The stall put out a Facebook post later that night, thanking customers for their support over the past five decades.

Top photo via Benny Se Teo, George Kooi/FB.

Edith patisserie launches cafe at Dhoby Ghaut with pastries, desserts & beverages

Looks good.

April 12, 2021, 12:47 PM

Kallang Filmgarde launches first-ever premium single seating in S'pore with leatherette recliner chairs

For those who like to watch movies alone.

April 12, 2021, 11:42 AM

Pop up ice-cream museum with giant sprinkle pool, banana jungle to open at Dempsey in Aug. 2021

Looks incredibly Instagrammable.

April 12, 2021, 11:32 AM

Cycling kid dashes across road at Tampines, driver brakes hard to avoid collision

D:

April 12, 2021, 10:39 AM

Lamborghini & Bentley supercars hog Nicoll Highway & Suntec City Fountain of Wealth roundabout for shoot

A traffic police officer eventually stepped in.

April 12, 2021, 05:13 AM

Locally-transmitted Covid-19 case in S'pore contracted virus more than a month after vaccination

The full update.

April 12, 2021, 12:32 AM

Man carries 75-year-old dad piggyback after 2 HDB lifts break down at Toa Payoh

A story on another level.

April 11, 2021, 11:17 PM

Elderly woman caught taking clocks multiple times from Clementi shop

Literally too much time.

April 11, 2021, 09:44 PM

Opposition members from PSP, SDP & PV gather to celebrate successful crowdfunding for Leong Sze Hian

Lim also called for the opposition to work even more closely on an "alliance of issues" moving forward.

April 11, 2021, 08:37 PM

Syed Saddiq completes NUS fellowship programme, donates S$16,250 of MP salary & student allowance to Muar residents

Congratulations.

April 11, 2021, 07:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.