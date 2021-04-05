Back

LG to stop making phones

To focus on growth areas instead.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 05, 2021, 02:21 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

South Korea's LG Electronics announced their withdrawal from the smartphone scene on April 5, 2021.

According to a press release, the exit will allow them to focus more on "growth areas" such as electric vehicle components, robotics, artificial intelligence, and more.

While they make their exit, LG will still provide service support and software updates for customers of existing mobile products for a period of time, which will vary by region.

Employment details will be decided on the local level.

The wind down of the mobile phone business is expected to be completed by July 31 although inventory of some existing models may still be available after that.

The announcement comes after reports of massive losses incurred over the years by LG, reportedly losing US$4.5 billion (S$6.06 billion) over the last five years.

Back in January, 2021, CEO Kwon Bong-seok had sent out a message reassuring staff that "regardless of any change in the direction of the smartphone business operation, the employment will be maintained, so there is no need to worry,”

The closure of the mobile business unit was approved by the board of directors.

Image from Getty

S'pore man shares ingenious method for repelling birds from air-con ledge

Cats vs birds

April 05, 2021, 01:54 PM

Man charged with murdering man, 49, at Bedok Reservoir Road, neighbour allegedly heard quarrelling

The suspect is currently remanded at the Central Police Division, and his case has been adjourned to Apr. 12.

April 05, 2021, 01:16 PM

Ruins of old Hainan village vacated in the 1980s can still be seen in Thomson Nature Park

Nostalgic.

April 05, 2021, 01:09 PM

Motorists angered by cyclists seen 'all over the road' in Woodlands

The cyclists were likely trying to avoid going onto the expressway, but could have done more to signal their intentions.

April 05, 2021, 12:59 PM

Lamborghini mounts kerb in Orchard, RIP road sign

Road sign passed away.

April 05, 2021, 12:56 PM

Fried Hokkien prawn mee in Hougang wins fans over with its lard galore wet version

Wipe that drool off before it drips onto your device.

April 05, 2021, 12:18 PM

Chinese woman adopted by Malay couple in 1965 looking for birth family in S'pore

Harnessing the power of social media.

April 05, 2021, 11:58 AM

New purple train for North East Line arrives from Spain, will start operations in 2024

This is the first of six new trains for the NEL.

April 05, 2021, 09:48 AM

S'porean man sued by PM Lee collects S$133,000 in public donations to pay defamation suit damages

There are other costs to be determined.

April 05, 2021, 04:35 AM

Hornbill in S'pore bites pet bird out of cage through tiny wire grills & eats it

Brutal.

April 05, 2021, 04:21 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.