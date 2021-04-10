Back

S'pore's largest Lego store with Merlion Lego wall & augmented reality kiosk opens at Suntec City

Looks nice.

Joshua Lee | April 10, 2021, 01:19 PM

Singapore's largest Lego Certified Store, spanning over 2,088 square feet, has opened at Suntec City.

There are several new features that fans of Lego might want to look out for at the Suntec outlet.

First, there is a bespoke Merlion mosaic wall at the store entrance. It is about 3.9 metres high and 1.6 metres wide and made out of 92,160 pieces of Lego bricks.

Photo by Wilson Ng.

Put together over 128 hours, the mosaic was created by Lego-Certified Professional Nicholas Foo.

The store also features a diorama which will be regularly refreshed.

The current theme is modelled off a Chinese legend, where the Monkey King, Monkie Kid, and friends protect their home on Flower Fruit Mountain against an attack by the Spider Queen.

 

The new Suntec outlet also has an augmented-reality kiosk — the Digibox — which can show you what your completed Lego set will look like assembled, intricate details and all, before you make a purchase.

Or they can look at some of the fully-assembled model sets in the store.

You can visit this Lego Certified Store at 3 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec City Mall West Wing, #01-305, S038984.

All images, unless otherwise stated, come courtesy of The Lego Group.

