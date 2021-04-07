Japanese eatery in Alexandra Central has S$39.80++ daily buffet with sushi, sashimi, grilled food & more

Looking for an affordable Japanese ala carte buffet option?

Kumo Japanese Dining, a restaurant in Alexandra Central, offers a S$39.80++ ala carte buffet every day, for both lunch and dinner.

On the menu is an extensive range of sashimi, sushi, grilled food, and side dishes. There are also noodle and rice options for those in need of more carbs.

The sashimi options include salmon, tuna, swordfish, yellowtail.

Hot food such as tempura, skewers and agedashi tofu are also on the menu:

The full menu:

There is free-flow hot tea for the buffet. However, alcohol and soft drinks are not part of the buffet, and will set you back S$5-16.

If buffet is not your thing, the restaurant also has a separate ala carte menu.

Reservations are accepted.

Kumo Japanese Dining

321 Alexandra Road, Alexandra Central, #01-09/10

Lunch: 11:30am - 2:30pm (last order 2pm)

Dinner: 5:30pm - 10:30pm (last order 10pm)

Do note that there are two dinner sittings on Fridays and weekends (5:30pm-7:30pm, 8pm-10:30pm)

Buffet prices

Adult: S$39.80++

Child (aged 3-9): S$20.80++

Top photo via Ann Yew/FB, accidentallyeattoomuch & mygrabfooddiarries/IG.