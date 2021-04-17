Back

2 kittens found dead after allegedly thrown out of Yishun flat

:(

Syahindah Ishak | April 17, 2021, 01:08 PM

Two kittens were found dead at Block 671A Yishun Avenue 4 at around 10:05pm on Apr. 16.

The incident was posted to Yishun Cat Patrol's Facebook page.

Police and AVS are aware

According to the post, the police and the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) are aware of the case.

A picture of the two kittens sprawled out on the ground was uploaded online.

A policeman also appeared to be at the scene.

Photo from Yishun Cat Patrol/FB.

Allegedly thrown out

A screen shot of a conversation was also uploaded onto the Facebook post.

The person who reported the incident claimed that their neighbour had thrown the kittens down.

The kittens were not breathing when the person found them.

The unit of the alleged culprit's house is unknown.

Photo from Yishun Cat Patrol/FB.

Appealing for witnesses

The Facebook post is currently appealing for witnesses, and is asking anyone who knows more information to come forward.

You can view the full Facebook post here:

Top images from Yishun Cat Patrol/FB.

