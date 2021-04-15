Back

KFC S'pore selling fried chicken-themed reusable face masks for S$1.95 each

Fried chicken, but make it fashion.

Fasiha Nazren | April 15, 2021, 05:47 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

At KFC, you would expect to leave the fast food restaurant with a bucket of chicken or some cheese fries at least.

Now, however, you can also get face masks from the fried chicken chain.

KFC launched its series of limited edition face masks on April 14.

Two designs

The face masks come in two colours.

The black one for a night look and the white one for a day look.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

White (Day look)

Photo from KFC.

Black (Night look)

Photo from KFC.

The masks can be used after up to 30 washes because, according to KFC, the 3-ply mask contains a filter.

S$1.95 with any purchase

The face masks can be purchased with any meal as an add-on at S$1.95 per mask. It can also be purchased a la carte at S$6.95 each.

However, each customer can only purchase up to two masks per transaction.

The face masks will be available for purchase when customers dine-in, order takeaway and/or order via KFC delivery.

The face masks are only available while stocks last.

Top image from KFC.

Ever Given impounded in Suez Canal as Egypt seeks over S$1.2 billion in compensation

Both sides are wrangling over the size of the claim.

April 15, 2021, 06:56 PM

Tiong Bahru Bakery's new Fort Canning outlet offers picnic bundles from S$19 to enjoy on the lawn

Refreshing.

April 15, 2021, 06:49 PM

Broad daylight carjacking in M'sia stopped by motorists who chased down thief

He was dragged out of the car and detained by passersby.

April 15, 2021, 06:29 PM

PAP leadership renewal doesn't produce true leaders, renews nothing: SDP's Chee Soon Juan

SDP Chairman Paul Tambyah said there should be open discussion in public instead of "opaque discussions" behind closed doors.

April 15, 2021, 06:08 PM

Covid-19-positive Papua New Guinea national in S'pore took 7 tests in 20 days

Why incessant testing works.

April 15, 2021, 05:56 PM

What is a blank-cheque company & how did Grab strike a US$40 billion deal with it, explained

Mothership Explains: Grab is set to list in the U.S. via merger with a "blank cheque company" or SPAC. We take a look at what it is.

April 15, 2021, 04:54 PM

Chen Tianwen, Chen Hanwei & other artistes from "118 II" weigh in on Sora Ma's alleged bullying incident

They all had good things to say about working with Ma.

April 15, 2021, 04:41 PM

16 imported Covid-19 cases on Apr. 15, 2021, no new community cases

Full updates tonight.

April 15, 2021, 03:53 PM

Cherry blossom-themed Disney merch & photo ops now at Suntec City till Apr. 30, 2021

Very pink.

April 15, 2021, 03:31 PM

Japan govt removes mascot promoting dumping of Fukushima water after facing backlash

Tritium-kun.

April 15, 2021, 03:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.