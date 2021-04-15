KFC S'pore selling fried chicken-themed reusable face masks for S$1.95 each

At KFC, you would expect to leave the fast food restaurant with a bucket of chicken or some cheese fries at least.

Now, however, you can also get face masks from the fried chicken chain.

KFC launched its series of limited edition face masks on April 14.

Two designs

The face masks come in two colours.

The black one for a night look and the white one for a day look.

White (Day look)

Black (Night look)

The masks can be used after up to 30 washes because, according to KFC, the 3-ply mask contains a filter.

S$1.95 with any purchase

The face masks can be purchased with any meal as an add-on at S$1.95 per mask. It can also be purchased a la carte at S$6.95 each.

However, each customer can only purchase up to two masks per transaction.

The face masks will be available for purchase when customers dine-in, order takeaway and/or order via KFC delivery.

The face masks are only available while stocks last.

Top image from KFC.