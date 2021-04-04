KFC S’pore launching fried D24 durian mochi with lava filling from Apr. 7

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Durian lovers, rejoice.
KFC Golden Durian Mochi
The KFC Golden Durian Mochi will be launched on Apr. 7 for a limited time. (No, this is not a belated April Fool's joke.)
According to KFC, the fried chewy mochi is filled with molten durian lava of premium D24.
It will be going at only S$3.45 for five pieces.
The durian mochi will be available for dine-in, takeaway and KFC delivery.
It will also be available at all KFC outlets, except at Singapore Zoo.
KFC Tango Spice
Besides the durian mochi, KFC has a new flavour for its fried chicken: KFC Tango Spice.
It will be available from Apr. 5 for a limited time.
According to KFC, the chicken is marinated in spicy chimichurri. Chimichurri is a sauce that originated in Argentina.
It is a blend of freshly chopped greens mixed with chilli, onions and garlic.
The tango spice chicken will be available as an à la carte option at S$3.65.
It can also be purchased as meal bundles, starting from S$8.95.
The KFC Tango Spice is available for dine-in, takeaway, and KFC delivery.
It will also be available at all KFC restaurants, except Singapore Polytechnic and Singapore Zoo.
KFC face masks
Food aside, KFC will also be releasing a new non-food item.
Available from Apr. 14, KFC will be selling its limited edition face masks in both white and black. (Again, not a belated April Fool's joke.)
The face masks can be purchased with any meal as an add-on at S$1.95 for each mask.
However, each person is limited to two masks per transaction.
The face masks will be available for purchase for dine-in, takeaway and/or on KFC delivery.
Top images from KFC.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.