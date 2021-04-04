Back

KFC S’pore launching fried D24 durian mochi with lava filling from Apr. 7

Spicy.

Syahindah Ishak | April 04, 2021, 01:03 PM

Durian lovers, rejoice.

KFC Golden Durian Mochi

The KFC Golden Durian Mochi will be launched on Apr. 7 for a limited time. (No, this is not a belated April Fool's joke.)

According to KFC, the fried chewy mochi is filled with molten durian lava of premium D24.

Durian mochi Image from KFC.

It will be going at only S$3.45 for five pieces.

Image from KFC.

The durian mochi will be available for dine-in, takeaway and KFC delivery.

It will also be available at all KFC outlets, except at Singapore Zoo.

KFC Tango Spice

Besides the durian mochi, KFC has a new flavour for its fried chicken: KFC Tango Spice.

It will be available from Apr. 5 for a limited time.

According to KFC, the chicken is marinated in spicy chimichurri. Chimichurri is a sauce that originated in Argentina.

It is a blend of freshly chopped greens mixed with chilli, onions and garlic.

Image from KFC.

The tango spice chicken will be available as an à la carte option at S$3.65.

It can also be purchased as meal bundles, starting from S$8.95.

Image from KFC.

The KFC Tango Spice is available for dine-in, takeaway, and KFC delivery.

It will also be available at all KFC restaurants, except Singapore Polytechnic and Singapore Zoo.

KFC face masks

Food aside, KFC will also be releasing a new non-food item.

Available from Apr. 14, KFC will be selling its limited edition face masks in both white and black. (Again, not a belated April Fool's joke.)

Image from KFC.

The face masks can be purchased with any meal as an add-on at S$1.95 for each mask.

However, each person is limited to two masks per transaction.

The face masks will be available for purchase for dine-in, takeaway and/or on KFC delivery.

Top images from KFC.

