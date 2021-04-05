A no-holds-barred review of KFC S'pore's durian mochi, S$3.45 for 5 pieces

When KFC posted a photo of durians in a KFC bucket with the words "Coming Soon" on April 1, naturally, I thought that it was an April Fool's joke.

"Ha, can't prank me this year," I proudly thought to myself.

Golden Durian Mochi

Turns out, I was the joke when the fast food chain revealed that it is launching the Golden Durian Mochi, a fried mochi filled with molten D24 durian lava, on April 7.

But for this, I was willing to be a fool at my own expense.

The golden-brown mochi balls come in a box of five for S$3.45 and look a lot like the sweet potato balls that you can find at pasar malams.

There's no pungent durian smell when I opened the box. It was only after I bit into the fried dessert did the scent begin to waft around the room.

The mochi balls had a nice balance of textures between crispy (from the fried crumbs) and chewy (from the mochi).

The sweet durian filling didn't taste artificial but don't expect the bitter-sweet nuance of legit D24 durians from the mochi balls, though.

Frankly, I would have polished all the mochi balls myself, but I had to restrain myself and share it with my colleagues. Good thing most of them were working from home.

One piece of the mochi definitely isn't enough for one person.

The Golden Durian Mochi will be available for purchase from Apr. 7.

Tango Spice chicken

While we're glad that this wasn't an April Fool's joke, we can't exactly say the same for the Tango Spice chicken.

The Tango Spice chicken is marinated in spicy chimichurri sauce, which sounds not bad in theory.

Chimichurri is a sauce that originated from Argentina and is essentially a blend of freshly chopped greens mixed with chilli, onions and garlic and then topped with lime and paprika seasoning.

It also looks promising and smells a lot like barbeque sauce, which also isn't terrible.

But it didn't taste extraordinary.

In fact, if I can be honest, the flavours don't blend as well as they should.

It mainly tasted sour and shortly followed by peppery.

However, some of my colleagues seemed to have enjoyed it, likening it to a South American's take on tomyum due to the spicy and sour notes.

If you'd like to try it yourself, a Tango Spice Chicken meal starts from S$8.95 and is available for purchase from today (Apr. 5).

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.