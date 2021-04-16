M'sian actress sells rare Kelantan laksam from S$4.90 at Toa Payoh

Have you heard of laksam?

This dish is actually a variant of laksa, although it looks nothing like the laksa that Singaporeans are used to.

Laksam contains no curry paste. Instead, it consists of rolled up rice flour noodles covered in a gravy made from fish or eel, and coconut milk.

If you want to try it, you'll have to travel to Kelantan or Terengannu. Or you can just head over to Toa Payoh.

Malaysian actress and host Sasqia Dahuri opened Kelaté, a hawker stall in Toa Payoh, in February this year, selling a range of Kelantanese dishes including Laksam (S$4.90/ S$6.90)

Other dishes include Mee Celup (S$4.90/S$6.90) — noodles which are cooked in a chicken and beef broth, and topped with finely sliced beef, crushed groundnuts, and chilli flakes.

Sasqia also sells Colek Malah (S$4 for three, S$7 for six), which is Kelantan's version of fried prawn fritters.

Sasqia will also start selling Nasi Kerabu Kuning Kelantan on April 17. This is a turmeric rice salad, served with a variety of sides, including herbs and fish. You can pre-order it by sending Kelaté a direct message on Instagram.

Used to sell up to 400 packs of laksam per day as a home-based business

According to KoolFM, Sasqia started out with a home-based business, selling laksam made using her mother's recipe.

Her laksam was very well-received, selling 300 to 400 packs per day.

Sasqia then decided to open a hawker stall after she was encouraged to do so by her husband and friends in Singapore.

KoolFM added that Sasqia is thinking of adding nasi dagang (rice steamed in coconut milk and fish curry) and nasi berlauk (rice with mixed dishes, typically served with coconut turmeric curry) to the menu soon.

Kelaté

Address: 93 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, #01-47, S310093 (map)

Operating hours: 3.30pm - 9.30pm, Fri - Wed (closed on Thur)

Social media: Instagram• Facebook

Top images via Kelaté/Facebook