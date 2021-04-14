Kate Pang & Marcus Chin opening Chinese restaurant in Somerset, specialising in Sichuan grilled fish

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
In an unexpected partnership between celebs Kate Pang and Marcus Chin, a new Chinese restaurant will be opening at Somerset on April 24.
Tian Tian You Yu (which sounds like "there's fish every day" in English) specialises in Sichuan grilled fish (S$36.80).
You can have the fish three ways: grilled, fried, or steamed.
Besides these three methods, there are also 10 flavours, such as classic, mala, rattan pepper, kimchi, and sour soup, to choose from.
Other dishes on the menu range from S$5 -S$98, Pang tells us, including the Golden Fiery Chicken, Heavenly Hotpot Duck, Australian Lobsters, and more.
According to 8 Days, Pang has invested a “five-figure sum” in the venture, while Chin declined to reveal the amount he's pumped in.
Tian Tian You Yu
Address: 111 Somerset Road #01-13, Singapore 238164
Opening on April 24, 2021.
Top image via Kate Pang's Instagram page, Marcus Chin's Facebook page, and Tian Tian You Yu
