Kate Pang & Marcus Chin opening Chinese restaurant in Somerset, specialising in Sichuan grilled fish

Sugar, spice, and everything nice.

Mandy How | April 14, 2021, 02:08 PM

In an unexpected partnership between celebs Kate Pang and Marcus Chin, a new Chinese restaurant will be opening at Somerset on April 24.

Tian Tian You Yu (which sounds like "there's fish every day" in English) specialises in Sichuan grilled fish (S$36.80).

Ma La Grilled Fish. Photo via Tian Tian You Yu.

You can have the fish three ways: grilled, fried, or steamed.

Besides these three methods, there are also 10 flavours, such as classic, mala, rattan pepper, kimchi, and sour soup, to choose from.

Fragrant Tomato BBQ Fish. Photo via Tian Tian You Yu.

Other dishes on the menu range from S$5 -S$98, Pang tells us, including the Golden Fiery Chicken, Heavenly Hotpot Duck, Australian Lobsters, and more.

According to 8 Days, Pang has invested a “five-figure sum” in the venture, while Chin declined to reveal the amount he's pumped in.

Golden Fiery Chicken. Photo via Tian Tian You Yu.

Heavenly Hotpot Duck. Photo via Tian Tian You Yu.

Tian Tian You Yu

Address: 111 Somerset Road #01-13, Singapore 238164

Opening on April 24, 2021.

Top image via Kate Pang's Instagram page, Marcus Chin's Facebook page, and Tian Tian You Yu

