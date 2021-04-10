More Safe Distancing Ambassadors to be deployed in Kampong Glam for Ramadan

An increased number of Safe Distancing Ambassadors and Enforcement Officers will be deployed at Kampong Glam for the period of Ramadan, which runs from April 13 to May 12 this year.

This was announced in a joint press release by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), MUIS, One Kampong Gelam (OKG) and Sultan Mosque.

The deployment is part of a broader effort to remind the public to adhere to safe-distancing measures, with "firm enforcement action" to be taken against business operators and individuals who do not adhere to the rules.

Masjid Sultan Mosque to provide limited prayer spaces

In addition, Sultan Mosque will provide limited prayer spaces on a daily basis, with SafeEntry, TraceTogether and safe-distancing measures to be put in place for the safety of the visiting congregation.

As such, visitors who wish to perform their prayers at the mosque should book a slot through the online booking platform on the Muslim.SG app.

They must also bring their own prayer mats and attire.

The mosque will not hold the usual communal dining or breaking of fast, as is the practice at all local mosques during this period.

Why the increased measures?

The press release added that interactions in the community usually increase for the period of Ramadan, especially in Kampong Glam, which is a hub for various activities during this period.

The agencies reminded the public to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking, limit gatherings to eight with no intermingling between groups, and maintain a distance of one metre between each group and invidivuals.

