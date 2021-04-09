Jurong East mama shop owner suffers heart attack & awaits surgery, residents come together to clear stocks

At the corner of Block 316 in Jurong East Street 32, there's a humble provision shop that sells all the basic necessities you can think of.

The owner, a 70-year-old man, lives in the same block and has been manning the shop for 20 years.

Sudden heart attack

But last Wednesday (March 31), as he was about to open the shop, he felt unwell.

He quickly flagged a taxi and made his way to the hospital.

"It was a sudden heart attack," the man's daughter, Charlotte, told Mothership.

As a result, her father has now been scheduled for a heart bypass surgery in early May.

He was advised by doctors to stop working and rest at home.

This meant that the shop had to be closed for a while, which led to a major concern: the heavy and bulky stocks, especially food and drinks, has to be cleared.

Clearing inventory

Charlotte told Mothership that she took it upon herself to help her father clear the inventory.

On April 7, she took to Facebook to share her father's plight, and to appeal to residents in the area.

Charlotte explained that the post was only intended for residents of the block.

Next thing she knew, her post went viral. It garnered hundreds of shares in less than a day.

Overwhelming response

Charlotte said that the response was "very overwhelming," and that her Facebook Messenger was soon flooded with queries.

She subsequently decided to open the shop from 12pm to 6pm on April 9 so that those who had shown their interest could drop by and purchase the items.

When Mothership visited the shop at around 3pm on Friday (April 9), there were a number of people there.

Some brought trolleys and big baskets along with them.

According to Charlotte, one customer had bought 10 big cartons of drinks. That was the biggest purchase thus far.

She explained that since Hari Raya is approaching, some people took the opportunity to stock up on food and drinks for the occasion.

Charlotte also expressed her surprise when she found out that a customer had driven a long way just to visit the shop.

She added that she had not been able to catch a break since the shop opened earlier in the day.

Despite that, she was thankful for the "very good" sales.

Speaking to Mothership, a woman who lived around the area said that that she would often visit the shop when she needs something.

"The shop has everything lah," she added.

She said that when she came across Charlotte's Facebook post, she immediately decided to come down and help out.

What the shop sells

The shop sells a range of items, such as food, drinks, toiletries, and medicines.

Will not be closing down for good

Charlotte told Mothership that the shop will not be closing down for good.

She explained that her father is eager to come back to the shop once he recovers, which will take a couple of months.

Charlotte also said that her father was not aware of the positive and enthusiastic response from Singaporeans with regards to his shop.

Many have also left heartwarming messages on Charlottes Facebook post, wishing her father a speedy recovery.

"My father doesn't know anything because I told him not to worry. I told him I would settle everything.... Tonight, I will tell him everything," said Charlotte.

Top photos by Syahindah Ishak.