Josh vs. Josh vs. Josh: 4-year-old emerges as winner of ultimate Josh showdown

You might have seen this screenshot floating around recently.

there can only be one pic.twitter.com/VPamxjJ0yL — joshua swain (@joshswainaz) April 24, 2020

That tweet was actually about a year ago, and while it appears to be an open call to Josh Swain's across the United States, the second screenshot, which was arguably the more proliferated one, wildly expanded the field to include everyone named Josh.

The coordinates were set, and like any self-respecting Josh fight, there would be some time to train, one year in fact.

Despite all the craziness of the past year, the organiser of the fight pushed on, only changing the coordinates a slight bit as it fell on someone's farm.

The day of the fight arrived, and with it supporters swarmed the ground, wearing super distinguishable shirts.

There was some goodwill raised by the entire fight as well.

According to Fox, the Josh fight raised more than "$8,000 for the Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation and brought in non-perishable food for the Lincoln Food Bank".

But back to the main event.

After some circling and Josh-intimidation...

People have formed into a circle. Moments away from the start of the #JoshFight pic.twitter.com/Mvs18iZ1ET — Yousef Nasser (@YousefKLKN) April 24, 2021

the fight began. KLKN reporter Yousef Nasser was there to document history in the making.

There were all kinds and manners of Josh, but at the very end, one very very small Josh took the crown.

When asked about his motivations in fighting, little Josh said:

"I always fight everyone."

Moments after winning the #JoshFight...



Four-year-old Josh "#LittleJosh" Vinson Jr. shared these words of wisdom:



"I always fight everyone." pic.twitter.com/pwAllLqfaD — Yousef Nasser (@YousefKLKN) April 24, 2021

True king.

