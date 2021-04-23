Tan See Leng takes over from Josephine Teo as Minister for Manpower

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced his latest Cabinet reshuffle on April 23, some nine months after his previous reshuffle in July 2020 following the general election.

Josephine Teo will be Minister for Communications & Information. She will relinquish her appointment as Minister for Manpower, but remain as Second Minister for Home Affairs.

Tan See Leng will be the new Minister for Manpower.

Tan was previously the Second Minister for Manpower. He will of course be relinquishing that role. He will also no longer be continuing as the Minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

He will however continue as Second Minister for Trade & Industry.

Tan will be the first of the ministers who were newly elected in 2020 to helm a ministry.

Josephine Teo taking over Smart Nation Initiative, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore

Teo will also be taking on additional responsibilities.

She will be appointed Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative, taking over from Vivian Balakrishnan, and Minister-in-charge of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, taking over from S Iswaran.

The changes to the Cabinet will take effect from May 15, 2021.

Image from Josephine Teo's Facebook