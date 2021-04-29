JJ Lin signed on by one of Hollywood's biggest agencies to expand in US & Europe

United Talent Agency (UTA), one of Hollywood's most prominent talent management agencies, has signed on Singaporean singer JJ Lin.

The agency made the announcement on their Instagram page on Apr. 28, 2021.

Calling Lin a "renowned artist", UTA noted his achievements in Asia and the recent release of his first English album, "Like You Do."

In response, Lin said that he is "happy" to be part of the UTA family.

He continues to be represented by JFJ Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Established in 1991, UTA has approximately 900 employees, including 300 agents.

As of 2019, the company is considered one of the Hollywood's four major talent agencies.

Other notable names under UTA are musicians Bullet For My Valentine and the Jonas Brothers, actors Harrison Ford and Jessica Alba, as well as YouTuber Jenn Im.

