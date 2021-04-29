Back

JJ Lin signed on by one of Hollywood's biggest agencies to expand in US & Europe

Whew.

Mandy How | April 29, 2021, 02:50 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

United Talent Agency (UTA), one of Hollywood's most prominent talent management agencies, has signed on Singaporean singer JJ Lin.

The agency made the announcement on their Instagram page on Apr. 28, 2021.

Calling Lin a "renowned artist", UTA noted his achievements in Asia and the recent release of his first English album, "Like You Do."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UTA (@unitedtalent)

In response, Lin said that he is "happy" to be part of the UTA family.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JJ Lin (@jjlin)

He continues to be represented by JFJ Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Established in 1991, UTA has approximately 900 employees, including 300 agents.

As of 2019, the company is considered one of the Hollywood's four major talent agencies.

Other notable names under UTA are musicians Bullet For My Valentine and the Jonas Brothers, actors Harrison Ford and Jessica Alba, as well as YouTuber Jenn Im.

Top image via JJ Lin's Instagram page

 

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.