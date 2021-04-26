Back

Custom-made baju kurung & songkok for cats now available via S'pore online business

Ready for the catwalk.

Fasiha Nazren | April 26, 2021, 01:30 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

If you're a pawrent getting ready for the upcoming Hari Raya celebrations, here's something to add to your to-do list: Get baju kurung for your furbabies.

Jessica Marie is a local online business specialising in bespoke clothing for pretty much anything, including cats.

Traditional clothing for cats

For the upcoming Hari Raya festivities, Jessica Marie has launched a collection of baju kurung (traditional Malay attire for women), baju Melayu (traditional Malay attire for men) and even batik shirts for your feline friends.

The clothing are specially tailored and range from size S to XL.

Each clothing costs S$30.

Here's what they look like:

Baju Melayu

The baju Melayu for cats come complete with the samping (side cloth).

Photo from @bruespa on Instagram.

Photo from @babylyana246 on Instagram.

Baju kurung

Photo from Jessica Marie's Facebook page.

Photo from Jessica Marie's Facebook page.

Batik

Photo from @thecatnamedmichaelscott on Instagram.

Accessories from S$6

Jessica Marie also sells cat accessories including the songkok (S$15) and sunglasses (S$6) to complete the look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Danny Loong (@bluesloong)

Photo from Jessica Marie's Facebook page.

Purchases can be made online or via Jessica Marie's Facebook page.

Top image from @thecatnamedmichaelscott, @bruespa and Jessica Marie's Facebook page.

Photos of 53 fallen Indonesian submarine sailors emerge as tributes & condolences pour in

A maritime tragedy.

April 26, 2021, 12:25 PM

S'pore-Hong Kong travel bubble set to start on May 26, 2021 with 1 flight per day both ways

Finally.

April 26, 2021, 11:46 AM

Spiny Hill Terrapin out for a stroll in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve gets approached by hiker for photos

Can you spot the terrapin?

April 26, 2021, 11:12 AM

Asian American man, 61, picking cans for a living, kicked in head repeatedly in New York

Another suspected hate crime.

April 26, 2021, 11:10 AM

I spent 14 years of my life in Jalan Kukoh & it made me the person I am today

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

April 26, 2021, 10:49 AM

Chloe Zhao wins Oscar for Best Director, 1st Asian woman to win it

Making history.

April 26, 2021, 10:40 AM

All S'pore public housing estates won't be swept 1 day a month from 2022 to show how much litter there is

Is Singapore clean or is Singapore cleaned?

April 26, 2021, 02:55 AM

S'pore sends oxygen tanks, ventilators & medical supplies to help India fight Covid-19

No one is safe till everyone is safe.

April 26, 2021, 12:45 AM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 25, 2021

Today's update in full.

April 25, 2021, 11:30 PM

Comment: S'pore's 4G leadership may rest on strengths of 2 leaders, rather than abilities of 1 front-runner

History shows a combination of a middle-aged PM with both a younger DPM & an older DPM.

April 25, 2021, 07:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.