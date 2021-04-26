Custom-made baju kurung & songkok for cats now available via S'pore online business

If you're a pawrent getting ready for the upcoming Hari Raya celebrations, here's something to add to your to-do list: Get baju kurung for your furbabies.

Jessica Marie is a local online business specialising in bespoke clothing for pretty much anything, including cats.

Traditional clothing for cats

For the upcoming Hari Raya festivities, Jessica Marie has launched a collection of baju kurung (traditional Malay attire for women), baju Melayu (traditional Malay attire for men) and even batik shirts for your feline friends.

The clothing are specially tailored and range from size S to XL.

Each clothing costs S$30.

Here's what they look like:

Baju Melayu

The baju Melayu for cats come complete with the samping (side cloth).

Baju kurung

Batik

Accessories from S$6

Jessica Marie also sells cat accessories including the songkok (S$15) and sunglasses (S$6) to complete the look.

Purchases can be made online or via Jessica Marie's Facebook page.

Top image from @thecatnamedmichaelscott, @bruespa and Jessica Marie's Facebook page.