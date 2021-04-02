Back

Japanese prefecture passes ordinance forbidding walking up and down escalators

Up and down.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 02, 2021, 01:07 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Saitama, Japan, has passed a new ordinance on March 26.

Under the ordinance, which will start on October 1, commuters will be required to stand still and not walk up or down escalators.

Asahi Shimbun reported that Shinichi Nayashiki, chief of policy affairs of the Liberal Democratic Party assembly group, had emphasised the importance of this ordinance.

Shinichi had called for a "strong message" to the public, calling on them to "alter practices that have become so pervasive as to be perceived as custom".

Getting commuters to stand still on escalators is not a new preoccupation for regulators.

According to a Kyodo News article back in 2019, they noted that:

"Companies have held summer campaigns nearly every year, urging passengers to stand still and hold onto the handrail -- adding for the first time this year a direct request not to walk."

The same article also acknowledged that some might find the request to stand still a nuisance in their daily rush, but that railway operators might insist on it for safety reasons.

Roughly 775 escalator injuries occur every year in Japan.

Citing the Japan Elevator Association, Asahi Shimbun noted that there were 805 cases between January 2018 and December 2019.

"The Tokyo-based association called on users to remain still and hold the handrail when using an escalator, saying the equipment is not designed to anticipate sudden movements."

According to SoraNews, the recent ordinance also requires signages asking riders to refrain from walking or running on escalators to be placed near the machines.

While some assembly members called the move to regulate escalator usage premature, both Asahi Shimbun and SoraNews reported that the ordinance would probably not carry any penalty if breached.

Image from Pakutaso

Tay Ping Hui shares video of close call with some 'bozo' road cyclists, suggests licence plates for bicycles

According to Tay, the riders were behaving as if the road belonged to their grandfather.

April 02, 2021, 12:01 PM

Father in M'sia who sold youtiao to pay rent & raise 2 young daughters has passed away

Our condolences.

April 02, 2021, 11:49 AM

M'sian lady pays tribute to her beloved husky who died 'protecting' family home from 4-foot cobra

Bravery.

April 02, 2021, 11:17 AM

Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks outlet opens in Taiwan

Ship.

April 02, 2021, 09:53 AM

Someone won S$3.6 million in Apr. 1 Toto draw with S$1 QuickPick ticket bought in Geylang

Not an April fools' joke.

April 02, 2021, 09:31 AM

Question on US school's social studies quiz asked if eating cats & dogs is Chinese norm

Three teachers have been put on paid administrative leave.

April 02, 2021, 12:10 AM

S'pore family left with S$60,000 of hospital bills after domestic helper of 31 years suffered stroke

The family is appealing for donations.

April 01, 2021, 11:54 PM

Pandamart order arrives with bugs & missing 11 of 18 items, customer's refund request denied twice

Foodpanda has since told her that she will be refunded the full sum.

April 01, 2021, 10:46 PM

8 new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, including 4 at Orchard Road area

Today's update.

April 01, 2021, 10:03 PM

Thundery showers with frequent lightning expected in S'pore on most days for first half of April 2021

Stay-home weather.

April 01, 2021, 08:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.