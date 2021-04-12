Back

Japanese man arrested for allegedly stealing women's shoes to sniff them

The 33-year-old thief is alleged to have swapped out the women's shoes with a new identical pair.

Andrew Koay | April 12, 2021, 03:04 PM

A man in Japan has been arrested for allegedly swapping out women's old shoes with brand new versions, and taking the old pairs for himself.

According to Sora News 24, Hiroaki Katsu, 33, confessed to taking the shoes so he could smell them.

The office worker from Nagakute City in Aichi is believed to have stolen about 20 pairs of shoes of different styles — including boots, flats, loafers, and heels.

Police suspect that Hiroaki targeted his victims in advance and purchased shoes identical to theirs before performing the swap, reported the Tokyo Reporter.

His spree came to an end when a 23-year-old music teacher noticed that her old, worn-in shoes that she wore to work suddenly looked and felt new at the end of the day. Some Japanese workers change into slippers while working, and don their proper shoes only for commuting.

She contacted the police over the matter and when Hiroaki was arrested, he was surprisingly forthcoming.

"It's not a mistake," he said according to Sora News 24.

"I wanted to smell the scent of women's shoes."

Top image Lexie Barnhorn via Unsplash

