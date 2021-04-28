Back

Istana open house restarts to celebrate Labour Day & Hari Raya Puasa following Covid-19 restrictions

Sulaiman Daud | April 28, 2021, 11:46 AM

The Istana will open its doors to the public for visits for the first time since February 2020, due to the Covid-19 outbreak then.

In a press release on April 28, the Istana announced that public visits to the grounds will resume on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Members of the public can celebrate both Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa at the combined Istana Open House.

Safe management measures will be imposed, including advance registration. Safe distancing ambassadors will be employed to ensure that visitors keep to the measures.

Tickets are free and will be allotted based on two-hourly time slots and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ticket registration begins this Thursday, April 29, at 10am.

You can also visit the Istana's website for details.

The press release added:

"Visitors to this Istana Open House can look forward to the many gardens and open spaces within the Istana grounds, including the new “Inclusive Garden” launched by President Halimah in February 2021.

However, to avoid gathering of large groups, there will be no performances, tours, booths or food trucks within the Istana grounds during this Istana Open House, unlike previous ones. The main building will also not be open to public."

Top image via DA TroVertz Vlog & VisitSingapore

