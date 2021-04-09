Back

Innisfree advertises utilising ‘paper bottle’ but actually has plastic bottle hiding inside

"I felt betrayed when finding out that the paper bottle product was a plastic bottle", wrote one social media user.

Andrew Koay | April 09, 2021, 05:57 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Accused of misleading consumers, cosmetic brand Innisfree has come out to clarify its claim of producing an eco-friendly "paper bottle".

According to The Korea Herald, the company was called out because despite having a "Hello, I'm Paper Bottle" label, it was simply a facade hiding a plastic interior.

"I felt betrayed when finding out that the paper bottle product was a plastic bottle," the post read, adding an official complaint had been filed to a consumer centre.

The post attracted commenters and social media users who added to the admonishment of Innisfree, accusing the company of "greenwashing" — the process of marketing that gives a false impression about how a company's products are more environmentally sound than they actually are.

The South Korean brand has since acknowledged the backlash, noting that the label may have been misleading.

"We used the term ‘paper bottle’ to explain the role of the paper label surrounding the bottle,” Innisfree said in a statement according to The Korea Herald.

"We overlooked the possibility that the naming could mislead people to think the whole packaging is made of paper. We apologise for failing to deliver information in a precise way."

Criticism in 2020

Interestingly, it wasn't the first time that the company was forced to apologise for this particular product.

When it was first announced on the Innisfree Singapore Facebook page in August 2020, the post showcasing the limited edition "Green Tea Seed Serum Paper Bottle" even included a video which the showed the plastic interior.

A small number of individuals responded by pointing out how bizarre the "paper bottle" claim was.

This prompted Innisfree to reply with a lengthy comment explaining that compared to the usual plastic bottles, this iteration reduced over 50 per cent of plastic usage.

"The thin, flimsy inner plastic liner has been used to maintain the serum’s stability up to its expiration date," wrote the company.

"Starting with this small but special challenge of creating a hybrid-type bottle, Innisfree will continue to study, develop, and further expand more sustainable packaging options."

Top image from Innisfree Singapore's Facebook page

S'pore shuttle bus driver plays mobile game while driving in Yishun

Please drive carefully.

April 09, 2021, 05:03 PM

Decathlon opening new outlet at Clementi Mall in May, 2021

Good news for westies.

April 09, 2021, 04:52 PM

Pakatan Harapan picks Anwar as M'sia PM candidate for next GE, is open to working with any group

Another campaign ahead.

April 09, 2021, 04:43 PM

Congregational prayers to be allowed in dorms during Ramadan, subject to safe distancing measures

Up to 200 residents will be able to attend the prayer sessions in each dormitory every day.

April 09, 2021, 04:30 PM

Comment: Next 4G leader likely sitting at Heng Swee Keat press conference & other observations on the ground

Things will be even clearer when a new Finance Minister is appointed by PM Lee.

April 09, 2021, 04:17 PM

Durian 'tavern' in Siglap offers musang king beer & a variety of durian desserts

Breathe it in.

April 09, 2021, 03:52 PM

Philippines man dies after being forced to do 300 squats for breaking Covid-19 curfew

The man passed away one day after he was made to do the punishment.

April 09, 2021, 03:48 PM

26 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 9, all imported

As of 12pm today.

April 09, 2021, 03:36 PM

PSP's Francis Yuen concerned that Heng Swee Keat's move shakes confidence of S'poreans & foreign investors

Yuen added that Heng's move comes at a time of major economic challenges.

April 09, 2021, 03:20 PM

Jewel Changi Airport restaurant offering halal dim sum buffet for S$25.80++ on weekdays till May 12

Nice.

April 09, 2021, 02:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.