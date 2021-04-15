Back

Over 2,000 test positive for Covid-19 in India at religious festival along Ganges

The event has become a "super-spreader" but will not be called off.

Matthias Ang | April 15, 2021, 01:13 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

The Covid-19 virus has been detected in more than 2,000 people within the Indian city of Haridwar, Uttarakhand, where people have gathered for one of the world's biggest religious festivals, the Kumbh Mela, Indian media Scroll.in reported.

The festival which is held from April 1 to 30, sees pilgrims immersing themselves in the Ganges river to cleanse their sins, is expected to have 1 million daily visitors.

The cases were detected within the span of five days and more are expected to emerge, the chief medical officer of Haridwar, S.K. Jha, was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Two deaths have also been reported in the city.

The festival comes amidst a backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases in the country, with over 200,000 new cases recorded on April 15 — the largest rise ever recorded in one day, according to Deutsche Welle.

Event has become a "super-spreader" but will not be called off

A senior official in Uttarakhand added that the event has since become a super-spreader for the virus, as a result of the city lacking space for testing.

In addition, the Indian government has been unable to provide infrastructure and manpower to carry out Covid-19 tests.

The chief minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat, has stressed that there is adherence to safety guidelines and that the "recovery rate is good," BBC further reported.

He added:

"Arrangements are also adequate to deal with any situation. Ma [mother] Ganga's blessings are there in the flow [of the river]. So there should be no corona[virus]."

Officials on the ground have stated the sheer impossibility of enforcing appropriate safe distancing measures.

Pilgrims: Impossible to adhere to social distancing guidelines at festival

AFP reported that most of the Hindu pilgrims who entered the Ganges River did not wear masks, and were "cheek by jowl" with each other.

A member of one of the Kumbh Mela's organising committees was further quoted as saying:

"Our faith is the biggest thing for us. It is because of that strong belief that so many people have come here to take a dip in Ganga. They believe that Ma (mother) Ganga will save them from this pandemic."

NDTV further reported that although there are posters at the festival warning pilgrims about violating Covid-19 guidelines, devotees have said that it is impossible to adhere to them.

A sampling team has also been moved away from the site in order to avoid a "stampede-like situation," S.K. Jha was further quoted as saying.

Religious festival likened to "corona atom bomb"

Several prominent Indian netizens have since slammed the religious festival as a public health hazard.

An Indian film director, Ram Gopal Varma, has also likened the religious festival to a "corona atom bomb".

He also pointed out what he thought was hypocrisy in the government's stance towards a religious gathering the previous year, the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in March 2020, which saw a few thousand Muslims gather at the Nizamuddin Markaz Mosque in New Delhi.

Aljazeera reported that the gathering became India's worst vector for Covid-19 at that time, with nearly a third of India's 4,400 cases linked to the gathering.

The event also resulted in a spike in Islamophobia on social media.

Members of the gathering were also detained for supposedly spreading the virus, while an MP of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party said that it was not wrong to have them shot.

Thus far, India has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world with 14,074,564 cases reported and over 172,000 deaths.

Top photo by XAVIER GALIANA/AFP via Getty Images

Police officers chase man from Bugis Street to Fortune Centre, detain him for suspected drug offences

The 30-year-old suspect fled when police officers conducted a check on him at Bugis Street.

April 15, 2021, 01:51 PM

Couple allegedly moves house 18 times in 3 years due to wife's fear of cockroaches

The husband is now asking for a divorce after being married since 2017.

April 15, 2021, 01:16 PM

BTS-themed masks & life-sized photo ops available at Suntec City from April 15 - May 9, 2021

Singapore fans will be the first in the world to get their new photobook.

April 15, 2021, 12:52 PM

Monitor lizards seen hugging in Clementi were in fact fighting to eat dead friend

They weren't sad. They were hungry.

April 15, 2021, 12:51 PM

Tea in 90 seconds: What's happening with Elvin Ng vs. Patrick Lee & everyone else

The TL;DR.

April 15, 2021, 12:15 PM

Cat in Japan alerts owner to elderly man who fell into ditch, made police chief for a day

As police chief, he visited a traffic safety class at a local elementary school.

April 15, 2021, 11:55 AM

Goh Meng Seng & S'pore Uncensored issued POFMA order for false statements about Covid-19 vaccination

The posts must carry a correction notice.

April 15, 2021, 11:53 AM

'Fast & Furious 9' director confirms rumour of franchise going to space, did research with rocket scientists

Yup, the rumours are true.

April 15, 2021, 11:47 AM

Jennifer Aniston adopting baby girl from Mexican orphanage? Not true, says representative.

Her representative has denied those reports.

April 15, 2021, 11:39 AM

New 24-hour coffee house at Hotel Boss to serve Swiss rolls by ex-Antoinette chef & donut burgers

Serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and supper, all day.

April 15, 2021, 11:18 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.