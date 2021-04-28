First look: IKEA Jem opening on April 29, 2021 with cashless concept

Swedish furniture chain IKEA is opening its third outlet in Singapore at Jem tomorrow (April 29).

First small-store concept

The Jem outlet is also IKEA's first small-store concept located in a mall in Southeast Asia.

Although smaller, one can still purchase all of the items from IKEA's catalogue here.

The Jem outlet will span three floors, from level two to four of the Jurong East mall.

This also means that the new store's layout is different than what many would be used to at the two older megastores.

For one, the new store will have three entrances and exits for the shoppers' convenience.

For ease of reference, each floor also has a designated theme:

Second floor: Dining and living room

Third floor: Workspace and bedroom

Fourth floor: Kitchen and restaurant

The restaurant can accommodate 152 seats with Covid-19 safety measures.

Interesting features

IKEA Jurong carries a variety of new interesting features that are said to provide a more convenient and seamless shopping experience.

Cashless check-outs

The new outlet prides itself as a cashless store.

There are a total of 22 check-out counters across the store's three floors.

Cashless modes of payment include credit cards, NETS, and IKEA's gift card.

To avoid long queues, customers can also refer to the monitors at the check-out counters, which will display the number of people in the queue at every level's check-out.

A spokesperson from IKEA said that if a customer can only pay by cash, they can proceed to the customer service counter located on the third floor where staff will handle it "one-on-one" with the customer.

Click and Collect service

The Click and Collect service is a new service that will be soft-launched at the new outlet's IKEA Restaurant.

It is meant to allow customers to order their food before arriving at the restaurant, or for takeaways.

Here's how it works:

Scan the Click and Collect QR code. Follow the steps online to order and make e-payment. Get an SMS when the order is ready. Flash the SMS at the counter to take away the meal.

Interactive play projection

The digital interactive wall located in the IKEA Restaurant is an interesting feature for the kids.

With the use of motion sensors and interactive content, one can add colours to the pictures on the well by waving their hands and legs.

One-stop kiosk

The store also houses eight one-stop kiosks.

These kiosks serve as a host to the following platforms that aim to help customers navigating the outlet:

Price checker

IKEA.sg website

IKEA Family

Feedback system

Wayfinding

Beam projection

To showcase the form and function of IKEA furniture, some furniture will be accompanied by beam projections to show the hidden benefit of the products.

10 beam projections will be used in the bedroom, sofa, and wardrobe areas.

Shopping baskets

There are also shopping baskets with wheels, which is a convenient step up from the big blue shopping bags that one would have to carry over their shoulders.

Digital width & depth and planning tool stands

Additionally, the outlet houses a total of 19 digital stands with a tablet that showcases the width and depth of IKEA products.

It also doubles as a planning tool to allow customers to envision the various configurations of their furniture choice.

Customers can also get help from one of the 18 IKEA co-workers (you can identify them by the tablets in their hand), who can answer customer queries or help out with a large item purchase.

Opening promotions

To celebrate the opening of the new outlet, 500 pieces of KLAMBY bags will be given out on April 29 from 10am.

Customers can also enjoy the following offers at IKEA Restaurants.

Gooey chocolate cake: S$0.50 (U.P. S$2)

8pcs Plant ball with mashed potato: S$3 (U.P. S$6.50)

These are available for dine-in at the IKEA restaurants at IKEA Jurong, Tampines, and Alexandra only on April 29.

From April 29 to 9 May, customers can also get the following set for S$15 (U.P. S$19.90):

8pcs Plant ball with mashed potato

Salmon fillet with broccoli

Mushroom soup

This set is available for dine-in at IKEA restaurants in Jurong, Tampines, and Alexandra.

Details

Address: Jem 50 Jurong Gateway Road, #02-12/13/14, #03-15/16/17 & #04-20/21/22, Singapore 608549

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top image from IKEA Singapore and Fasiha Nazren.