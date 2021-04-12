Pop up ice-cream museum with giant sprinkle pool, banana jungle to open at Dempsey in Aug. 2021

An experiential and immersive ice-cream experience is coming you way in August.

The Museum of Ice Cream will be opening at Dempsey in August. The pop-up museum will span 60,000 square feet and feature 14 never-before-seen installations dedicated to the "celebration and experience of enjoying ice cream".

Visitors will be able to enjoy a fully-functional Singapore-inspired Dragon Playground, a pink and yellow jungle with 10,000 bananas, and a gigantic sprinkle pool. They will also be treated to five unique ice cream treats.

Each session lasts between 60 and 90 minutes.

Ticket prices range from S$38 per person (for groups of four and more) to S$42 (single admission).

The Museum of Ice Cream started out as a pop up experience (which they term an "experium") in New York, and has been to Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Miami.

Singapore is the first location the Museum of Ice Cream will be visiting outside of the United States.

Phase 1 of ticket reservations for the month of August starts today (April 12). There is no word yet on when the next round of reservations will open.

You can reserve your spot on the Museum of Ice Cream website.

Top images courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream.