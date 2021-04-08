S'pore renovation company offers 'hunky guy cleaning service' from S$420++

If your hands are tired and your eyes are sore, renovation company VEHS has something for you: the Hunky Man Cleaning Service, purportedly the first of its kind in Singapore.

VEHS says that the service is only running over one April 10 and 11 weekend, and made available only on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Everything is hunky dory until you realise that the rates are even more excessive than the biceps that will be waved around during the cleaning:

Condo / HDB (1 Bedroom): S$420++

Condo (2-bedroom) HDB (2/3-bedroom): S$490++

Condo (3-bedroom) HDB (4/5-bedroom): S$575++

Condo (4-bedroom) HDB (Maisonette): S$630++

Penthouse: S$700++

The post is also accompanied by a number of demonstrative photos, perhaps meant to titillate its audience.

The reno company emphasised that this is not an April Fools' joke, although the service might be a gimmick to promote VEHS' upcoming Home Renovation Expo.

In any case, we tried sending an enquiry via Facebook messenger, but got left on read.

