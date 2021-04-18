66-year-old man hit by motorcycle while standing beside stopped car after hit & run along PIE

A 66-year-old man in Singapore had the misfortune of suffering two back-to-back accidents early on Friday (Apr. 16) morning.

As he was driving along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) toward Changi Airport near the Toa Payoh exit, his car collided with another car, which sped away.

He then stopped his car in the middle of the expressway and got out, and was hit by a motorcyclist.

Hit-and-run

Facebook page Roads.sg posted a video submitted by the driver of another car, who caught both accidents on camera.

The recording starts with two cars, which appear on the far right side of the expressway.

The car on the left, driven by the 66-year-old man, appeared to get hit from the side by the car on the right.

It was pushed across three lanes, skidding into the left-most lane, the end of a slip road where vehicles were entering the expressway.

While the car on the left regained control and began to slow down, the other car sped quickly off.

The car which had been hit then slowed down and came to a stop in the middle of the expressway.

Hit by motorcycle while standing outside of car

According to Roads.sg's post, the driver who shared the recording said that he then pulled over onto the road shoulder and walked over to the driver of the car that had been hit, in order to share the video footage with him and also to advise him to move his car for his own safety.

Footage from the driver's rear-facing camera showed him speaking with the other car's driver and waving away oncoming traffic.

Suddenly, a motorcycle appeared, barrelling toward the two men. One driver managed to run out of the way, but the 66-year-old man did not move in time.

He was hit by the motorcycle, causing his legs to be pulled out from underneath him.

According to Roads.sg's Facebook post, the driver who shared the footage said that the motorcyclist was "ok", while the 66-year-old driver was in stable condition in the hospital.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving two cars and a motorcycle along PIE toward Changi Airport around 1:13am on Apr. 16.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that the 66-year-old driver was conscious when he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

You can watch the full video here:

Top photos via Facebook / Roads.sg.