Back

New Jalan Besar café sells hedgehog-shaped chocolate cake & other sweet treats

Originally an online dessert shop, the brand expanded offline into a 'full fledged cafe and patisserie store' and relaunched as LA VIE in Mar. 2021.

Nigel Chua | April 18, 2021, 10:04 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

One of the latest entrants in the Jalan Besar café scene, LA VIE began selling its exquisite desserts in March 2021.

Its latest offering is an adorable hedgehog-shaped "trio chocolate entremet" (an entremet is a multi-layered cake made with mousse).

The café said that this was inspired by a porcupine plantlet, which customers took pictures of during their visits there.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LA VIE (@sglavie)

Previously an online dessert shop

The newly-launched café is run by a team which previously ran an online dessert shop specialising in whole cakes, which could be customised as well.

The online shop, Reverie Patisserie, has now expanded offline into a "full fledged cafe and patisserie store", and relaunched as LA VIE, the café explained on its Facebook page.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hao Ni (@iris.nihao)

True to its origins as a cake/dessert specialist, LA VIE has a wide range of sweet treats on offer. Here are some of them:

Watermelon strawberry cake

This cake features a slice of actual watermelon sandwiched between its layers, and is topped with strawberries and other fruits.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Travis (@travlim)

Plant-shaped Tiramisu

The Tiramisu at LA VIE is apparently made with Baileys liqueur, and is prepared in what looks like a small pot for a plant, before being topped with a small leaf.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by C҉L҉U҉B҉ ҉9҉8҉7҉6҉🍰🎂 (@cakesg.9876)

Lychee cake with lychee pearls

This lychee cake is topped with lychee popping pearls that would not be out of place in a bubble tea shop.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by アイリーン ネオ (@ahneo)

LA VIE's drinks

The cakes come along with a selection of coffee, tea, and other drinks, which are priced between S$4 and S$6.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha Then (@samht)

The aesthetics of the drinks have clearly been thought through as well.

One of the items, called "Ultraviolet", features melon oolong tea and sparkling soda, with a purple-blue top layer made with butterfly pea extract.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hao Ni (@iris.nihao)

Art on display

LA VIE currently has a collaboration with Kelly Ser Atelier, a local artist whose work is on display at three different F&B establishments, including LA VIE.

The art pieces stand out well amid the café's interior, which features monochrome furnishings such as white tables with a marble design, and sofa chairs with grey cushions and white wire frames.

Find out more at LA VIE's Facebook or Instagram pages.

Where to go

LA VIE is located at 204 Jln Besar, Singapore 208890.

The café opens at 11:30am from Tuesday to Sunday, and closes at 8:30pm on Tuesday to Thursday.

It remains open till 10:30pm on Friday to Sunday, on public holidays, and on the eves of public holidays.

The café is closed on Mondays.

Top image via LA VIE on Facebook

66-year-old man hit by motorcycle while standing beside stopped car after hit & run along PIE

Police investigations are ongoing.

April 18, 2021, 09:44 PM

LTA & traffic police catch 16 cyclists beating red light, 2 riding against traffic flow on Apr. 17 & 18

LTA reminded cyclists to abide by traffic rules.

April 18, 2021, 08:38 PM

Star Awards 2021 fashion: Best dressed vs. outfits we weren't so sure about

Agree to disagree.

April 18, 2021, 07:25 PM

Taiwan man gets married & divorced several times over 5 weeks for 32 days paid marriage leave

4 marriages, 3 divorces, 32 days of leave.

April 18, 2021, 06:00 PM

Ya Kun founder's grandson explains why they 'outsourced' the family business to an outsider

Lessons on Leadership: Ya Kun experienced a boom when it was a family-run business but driving the business to greater heights today requires expertise from outside and the willingness to let go.

April 18, 2021, 04:02 PM

Man punches & tries to kick taxi driver at Clarke Quay taxi stand, police investigating

A woman had stepped in to help the taxi driver.

April 18, 2021, 03:56 PM

1 community case among 23 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Apr. 18

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

April 18, 2021, 03:33 PM

Wild boar seen painstakingly limping across road near NTU after losing 1 foot

In a circulating video, the boar attracted much sympathy.

April 18, 2021, 02:31 PM

'I felt like this wasn't me': S'porean, 23, on overcoming trauma of 3rd-degree burns after kitchen mishap

Stories of Us: Charlene Chew opens up about the pain and how the third-degree burns to her face robbed her of her identity as well as her road to recovery with fitness, TikTok and a positive mindset.

April 18, 2021, 01:15 PM

Cyclist swerves through traffic in Choa Chu Kang, motorcyclist gives chase to warn him

The motorcyclist really wanted to warn him.

April 18, 2021, 12:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.