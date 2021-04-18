New Jalan Besar café sells hedgehog-shaped chocolate cake & other sweet treats

One of the latest entrants in the Jalan Besar café scene, LA VIE began selling its exquisite desserts in March 2021.

Its latest offering is an adorable hedgehog-shaped "trio chocolate entremet" (an entremet is a multi-layered cake made with mousse).

The café said that this was inspired by a porcupine plantlet, which customers took pictures of during their visits there.

Previously an online dessert shop

The newly-launched café is run by a team which previously ran an online dessert shop specialising in whole cakes, which could be customised as well.

The online shop, Reverie Patisserie, has now expanded offline into a "full fledged cafe and patisserie store", and relaunched as LA VIE, the café explained on its Facebook page.

True to its origins as a cake/dessert specialist, LA VIE has a wide range of sweet treats on offer. Here are some of them:

Watermelon strawberry cake

This cake features a slice of actual watermelon sandwiched between its layers, and is topped with strawberries and other fruits.

Plant-shaped Tiramisu

The Tiramisu at LA VIE is apparently made with Baileys liqueur, and is prepared in what looks like a small pot for a plant, before being topped with a small leaf.

Lychee cake with lychee pearls

This lychee cake is topped with lychee popping pearls that would not be out of place in a bubble tea shop.

LA VIE's drinks

The cakes come along with a selection of coffee, tea, and other drinks, which are priced between S$4 and S$6.

The aesthetics of the drinks have clearly been thought through as well.

One of the items, called "Ultraviolet", features melon oolong tea and sparkling soda, with a purple-blue top layer made with butterfly pea extract.

Art on display

LA VIE currently has a collaboration with Kelly Ser Atelier, a local artist whose work is on display at three different F&B establishments, including LA VIE.

The art pieces stand out well amid the café's interior, which features monochrome furnishings such as white tables with a marble design, and sofa chairs with grey cushions and white wire frames.

Find out more at LA VIE's Facebook or Instagram pages.

Where to go

LA VIE is located at 204 Jln Besar, Singapore 208890.

The café opens at 11:30am from Tuesday to Sunday, and closes at 8:30pm on Tuesday to Thursday.

It remains open till 10:30pm on Friday to Sunday, on public holidays, and on the eves of public holidays.

The café is closed on Mondays.

Top image via LA VIE on Facebook