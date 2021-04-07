Back

85% of ongoing BTO projects were delayed by Covid-19 pandemic, at least 43,000 households affected

Those who cannot find alternative housing can ask HDB for assistance.

Jason Fan | April 07, 2021, 09:31 PM

About 85 per cent of ongoing Built-To-Order (BTO) flats have been delayed by about six to nine months beyond the Estimated Completion Dates (ECDs), due to Covid-19 safe management measures.

This was revealed by the Ministry of National Development (MND) in a written parliamentary reply on Monday (Apr. 5), in response to questions from Members of Parliament Darryl David and Yeo Wan Ling.

Construction at all 89 ongoing BTO projects have resumed

According to MND, construction at all 89 ongoing BTO projects has resumed, following the end of circuit breaker in 2020.

However, the strict management measures put in place for work at construction sites, coupled with global supply chain disruptions and manpower shortages within the construction industry have affected project timelines.

MND said that the extent of the delay for each project varies, depending on site-specific factors such as manpower availability, contractor performance and supply of materials.

The ministry also said that the Housing and Development Board (HDB) is currently working with various agencies to implement mitigating measures, in order to reduce the length of delays and work towards meeting the revised completion dates.

This includes getting exemptions to allow less noisy construction activities to be carried out on Sundays, as well as public holidays, where possible.

HDB is progressively updating affected flat buyers

MND said that HDB is progressively updating affected flat buyers on the revised completion dates through letters and the My HDBPage as construction progresses.

Those who are unable to find alternative housing arrangements with family members, relatives or on the open market are encouraged to contact HDB for assistance.

As of end February 2021, HDB has updated about 43,000 affected households on the delay, with 240 households assisted with Interim Rental Housing flats.

