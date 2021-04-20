S'pore-based 19-year-old tech CEO added to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2021 list

He is only 19 years old, but he has made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2021 List.

Co-founded company while he was still in school

Singapore Permanent Resident Harsh Dalal is the co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Singapore-based software tech company Team Labs.

According to CNA, Dalal became the CEO of the company while he was still a student at Singapore Polytechnic, studying business administration.

He is the youngest in the company.

According to Forbes, Dalal was 13 when he started Team Labs with four other teenagers in Norway, Russia and the US, whom he had met online.

Has 120 employees across six countries

Today, Team Labs employs 120 people across six countries.

Its flagship product Xenon, which helps developers build digital products in the cloud, has about 70,000 users.

The company is planning to relaunch an old product, Silicon — an AI software that integrates video calls and group chats — to capitalise on the increasing demand for video conferencing software, reported CNA.

Since 2017, Team Labs has raised S$9.8 million from investors, including American venture capital firms Grand Canyon Capital and Startup Capital Ventures, as well as sovereign wealth fund Korea Investment Corporation.

Other Singaporeans

Dalal isn't the only Singapore-based under 30 who made it to the Forbes list.

Here are other Singapore-based young individuals who were added to the prestigious list:

Sheik Farhan, 23, three-time silat world champion

Edward Yee, 26, co-founder of social enterprise loan platform Givfunds

Oh Chu Xian, 27, founder of plastic waste start-up Magorium

Marilyn Chew, 27, calligraphy artist and founder of Eterate Calligraphy

Sazzad Hossaid, 27, founder of social enterprise SDI Academy

Wei Shi Khai, 27, COO of blockchain accelerator and investor Longhash Ventures

Devi Sahny, 27, founder of tutoring start-up Ascend Now

Vyasaraj Manakari, 28, and Gururaj Parande, 27, co-founders of medtech start-up Magloy Tech

Priyageetha Dia, 28, artist

Xi Liu, 28, founder of woman-focused sexual health platform Ferne Health

Grace Ciao, 28, illustrator and founder of Grace Ciao Studio

Wayne Goh, 28, co-founder of farm-to-table platform Glife

Serene Cai, 28, co-founder of digital health start-up Speedoc

Gaurav Bhattacharjee, 29, research fellow at National University of Singapore (NUS)

Lu Kangjia, 29, research fellow at NUS

Mohamed Afiq, 28, Junkai Ng, 28, and Nathaniel Yim, 28, co-founders of logistics startup Janio Asia

Jeff Young, 28, CEO of digital currency derivatives platform Bitwell

Vardhan Kapoor, 28, head of APAC of money-transfer platform Remitly

Jay Lim, 28, venture partner of Berlin-based venture capital firm Global Founders Capital

Vishvesh Suriyanarayanan, 29, and Dylan Tan, 28, co-founders of travel payments start-up Split

Yin Likun, 29, founder of fintech startup RootAnt

Kenath Priyanka Prasad, 29, founder of respiratory healthcare startup Prime Respi

Htay Aung, 29, founder of bike-sharing company Anywheel

Chen Chee Yang, 29, founder of IVF start-up Carta Genomics

Shawn Li, 29, founder of medical technology company E3A Healthcare

Top images from CNA/YouTube & Forbes/FB.