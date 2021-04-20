S'pore-based 19-year-old tech CEO added to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2021 list

He is only 19 years old, but he has made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2021 List.
Co-founded company while he was still in school
Singapore Permanent Resident Harsh Dalal is the co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Singapore-based software tech company Team Labs.
According to CNA, Dalal became the CEO of the company while he was still a student at Singapore Polytechnic, studying business administration.
He is the youngest in the company.
According to Forbes, Dalal was 13 when he started Team Labs with four other teenagers in Norway, Russia and the US, whom he had met online.
Has 120 employees across six countries
Today, Team Labs employs 120 people across six countries.
Its flagship product Xenon, which helps developers build digital products in the cloud, has about 70,000 users.
The company is planning to relaunch an old product, Silicon — an AI software that integrates video calls and group chats — to capitalise on the increasing demand for video conferencing software, reported CNA.
Since 2017, Team Labs has raised S$9.8 million from investors, including American venture capital firms Grand Canyon Capital and Startup Capital Ventures, as well as sovereign wealth fund Korea Investment Corporation.
Other Singaporeans
Dalal isn't the only Singapore-based under 30 who made it to the Forbes list.
Here are other Singapore-based young individuals who were added to the prestigious list:
- Sheik Farhan, 23, three-time silat world champion
- Edward Yee, 26, co-founder of social enterprise loan platform Givfunds
- Oh Chu Xian, 27, founder of plastic waste start-up Magorium
- Marilyn Chew, 27, calligraphy artist and founder of Eterate Calligraphy
- Sazzad Hossaid, 27, founder of social enterprise SDI Academy
- Wei Shi Khai, 27, COO of blockchain accelerator and investor Longhash Ventures
- Devi Sahny, 27, founder of tutoring start-up Ascend Now
- Vyasaraj Manakari, 28, and Gururaj Parande, 27, co-founders of medtech start-up Magloy Tech
- Priyageetha Dia, 28, artist
- Xi Liu, 28, founder of woman-focused sexual health platform Ferne Health
- Grace Ciao, 28, illustrator and founder of Grace Ciao Studio
- Wayne Goh, 28, co-founder of farm-to-table platform Glife
- Serene Cai, 28, co-founder of digital health start-up Speedoc
- Gaurav Bhattacharjee, 29, research fellow at National University of Singapore (NUS)
- Lu Kangjia, 29, research fellow at NUS
- Mohamed Afiq, 28, Junkai Ng, 28, and Nathaniel Yim, 28, co-founders of logistics startup Janio Asia
- Jeff Young, 28, CEO of digital currency derivatives platform Bitwell
- Vardhan Kapoor, 28, head of APAC of money-transfer platform Remitly
- Jay Lim, 28, venture partner of Berlin-based venture capital firm Global Founders Capital
- Vishvesh Suriyanarayanan, 29, and Dylan Tan, 28, co-founders of travel payments start-up Split
- Yin Likun, 29, founder of fintech startup RootAnt
- Kenath Priyanka Prasad, 29, founder of respiratory healthcare startup Prime Respi
- Htay Aung, 29, founder of bike-sharing company Anywheel
- Chen Chee Yang, 29, founder of IVF start-up Carta Genomics
- Shawn Li, 29, founder of medical technology company E3A Healthcare
