Harry & Meghan post tribute to Prince Philip on website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have marked the passing of Prince Philip by thanking him for his service, adding that he will be greatly missed.

The tribute was posted on the website of Archewell, a non-profit foundation created by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.

Harry expected to return for funeral

A "UK royal source" who spoke to the New York Post claimed that Harry is expected to return to the UK to attend the funeral.

Should this be indeed the case, it will be the first time Harry has set foot in England since he left the royal family together with his wife in Jan. 2020.

It is unclear if Markle will accompany Harry however, given that she is pregnant with the couple's second child and will likely depend on the advice of her doctor on whether she can travel from California.

The source added:

"Harry was extremely close to his grandfather. He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family.”

Exemption from quarantine upon returning to the UK is possible

Should Harry return to the UK, there is a chance he will have to undergo quarantine, although he could also get exemption, British media The Independent reported.

According to advice by the UK government, those arriving to the UK are required to isolate themselves for ten days, either at home or in a hotel.

However, they can leave their place of self-isolation on compassionate grounds, under certain circumstances such as attending the funeral of a household member or close family member.

No state funeral to be held

The New York Times reported that the funeral will be scaled back, and will not be held as a state funeral, as a result of Covid-19.

A statement by Buckingham Palace said

"During the coronavirus pandemic, and in light of current Government advice and social distancing guidelines, modified Funeral and ceremonial arrangements for His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh are being considered by Her Majesty The Queen. Details will be confirmed in due course. In accordance with public health advice, members of the public are asked to continue to follow the current Government guidance, not to gather in crowds, and not to visit Royal residences to pay their respects."

