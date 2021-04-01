Back

Three Buns launches new versions of classic burgers & items like beef brisket, bread & butter fritters

Kids' set meal also available.

Karen Lui | April 01, 2021, 07:05 PM

(Editor's note: A previous version of this story indicated that Tiga Roti has launched a new halal kitchen concept. While Tiga Roti does use halal-certified ingredients from local suppliers, it has not yet received halal certification from MUIS.)

Gourmet burger establishment Three Buns by Potato Head Singapore has launched a new cloud kitchen concept called Tiga Roti - or "three bread" in Malay.

Tiga Roti’s menu uses halal-certified quality ingredients from local suppliers with no pork, lard, or alcohol.

Photo by Tiga Roti.

Reimagined classic burgers

Tiga Roti offers six burgers that are new recreations of classic Three Buns burgers.

Tiga Roti burger Three Buns burgers
Plug Three (S$12) Baby Huey (S$18)
Root Down (S$12) The Roots (S$16)
Make Some Shroom (S$12) Trufello (S$18)
S'Lambin (S$15) Rambo (S$18)
Cease Da Day (S$15) Big Cease (S$19)
Boi NDoot (S$15) Russia With Love (S$20)

With almost 30,000 Baby Huey burgers sold since its inception in 2014, customers may wish to check out the Plug Three, its counterpart.

Plug Three with Bandung Milkshake and Kids of the Corn side. Picture by Tiga Roti.

Among the six recreations, three of them, namely Root Down, Make Some Shroom, and Boi NDoot, are vegetarian burgers.

Make Some Shroom featuring a Portobello mushroom. Picture by Tiga Roti.

Other mains

If you've tried those classic six Three Buns burgers and are looking for something different, there are seven other burgers available.

They are Monie Love (S$12), Hot 'Dang (S$15), Truff It Up (S$13), We Be Ballin' (S$15), Cheeseboyga (S$15), Hen'nie from the Block (S$12), and Impossible Mockup (S$16).

We Be Ballin'. Picture by Tiga Roti.

One of the new exclusive items, the spicy Hot 'Dang consists of a four-hour slow cooked pulled beef brisket, smothered with an in-house rendang gravy, cucumber, scallions, pickle daikon, chilli and coconut aioli, served in a toasted wholemeal bun.

Spice lovers may also consider Cheeseboyga and Hen'nie from the Block that are also labelled "spicy".

If you're looking to further spice things up, pick up a tub of Inferno Sauce (S$1) made with habanero and jalapeño pepper or the Ghost Face Thrilla (S$2) for an even stronger kick.

Kids are not forgotten at Tiga Roti with two items on their kids' menu.

Served with house lemonade and a side of either house fries or buttered corn, the burger set and hotdog bun set are Cat in Da Hat (S$12) and Frankenweenie Jnr (S$12) respectively.

It appears that Tiga Roti will also be serving hotdogs, but customers have to wait a little longer as the Dawgs section remains empty at the moment.

Special sides

Amongst the seven sides available, some are more unique than others.

Check out the Fuhhhhh Fries (S$9) that are double cooked potato dippers topped with spiced béarnaise, beef chilli, bawang goreng, parmesan, pickled chilli and sesame seeds.

Fuhhhhhh Fries. Photo by Tiga Roti.

Sweet potato fry fans may wish to order the Ubi 40 (S$9), sweet potato fries topped with jerk chicken, smokey mayo, charred pineapple salsa, thyme and scallions.

Ubi 40. Photo by Tiga Roti.

They also have House Fries (S$5), buttered corn (Kids of the Corn S$4), buttermilk fried chicken bits (Wangs S$7), and two salads - Miso Go Go (S$7), and Slaw Mix A Lot (S$4).

Desserts

If you still have room for dessert, there are four options.

The Bread n Butter Fritters (S$8) features demi brioche bread and butter pudding fried fritters with a vanilla custard dip.

Photo by Tiga Roti.

If you prefer a simple pick-me-up, opt for the double chocolate custard pot, Chocalot (S$6), or Give Me That Zing (S$6), a calamansi and lemon cream pot.

They also have a quadruple chocolate fudge Brownie (S$11).

Photo by Tiga Roti.

If you prefer a milkshake, they have six flavours, including the local inspired Bandung Milkshake (S$7).

Photo by Tiga Roti.

Other beverages such as soft drinks are also available.

Ordering

It is now available for island-wide home delivery via Oddle, and delivery partners Grab, Deliveroo and Foodpanda.

Top images by Tiga Roti.

