Golden Village S'pore launching interactive, choose-your-own-adventure movie from S$13

It's similar to Black Mirror's "Bandersnatch" episode, or the choose-your-own-adventure novels that were quite pervasive in the 1990s and early 2000s.

"Late Shift" is an interactive crime thriller soon to be launched by Golden Village (GV) that allows its viewers to "control" the protagonist via a mobile app.

The plot follows Matthew Thompson, a part-time parking attendant who finds himself embroiled within London’s criminal underworld.

How it works

Before the movie begins, viewers are required to scan a QR code with the CltrMovie app.

Two options pop up on the movie screen briefly when it's time to make a decision, and viewers can take a few seconds to select the action they want the character to take through the app.

This will determine what happens next in the movie. Decisions can lead to both subtle and pivotal changes.

Since you'll be watching it with the dozens of other viewers, the majority vote will be taken into account.

"Late Shift" has 180 decision-making points, leading to seven different conclusions.

Having sat through the experience, we can say it's novel and interesting enough to try at least once.

However, the allocated time for selecting an option felt too hurried, and one's phone always has to be on standby if you want to select in time.

We got lazy to select the options pretty quickly, and preferred sitting back to see what the rest of the viewers chose.

From S$13

Screenings for the interactive movie will start on April 22 at GV Funan, GV Plaza and GV Suntec City.

The prices are:

S$13 for weekday tickets

S$15 for weekend tickets

S$95 (GV members) and S$98 (members of public) for a Gold Class preview session

The Gold Class preview session, which takes place on April 20, features a three-course meal in addition to a Gold Class movie screening.

The menu is in collaboration with One Faber Group’s Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro and Dusk Restaurant & Bar, with Chivas as the official drinks partner.

The first two courses are served in the Gold Class Lounge, while dessert is delivered to the movie hall where you can eat it while you watch.

To encourage viewers to try for different outcomes, viewers who present their "Late Shift" stubs or e-tickets can redeem discounted movie tickets from GV.

Gold Class patrons are entitled to the same movie discount, as well as an additional discount off their bill at the above-mentioned One Faber Group restaurants.

Top image via Golden Village, Mandy How