Green Plan: How S'pore can work towards sustainability despite being disadvantaged in alternative energy

Singapore's plan for sustainable development, termed The Green Plan, was launched earlier this year.

The Green Plan's five pillars

The five pillars under the plan were elaborated on at the inaugural Green Plan Conversations on Apr. 24, 2021.

The event was hosted by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, as well as Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan.

The five pillars and their areas of concern are:

City in Nature - extending nature throughout Singapore and creating sustainable, greener homes for Singaporeans;

Sustainable Living - making actions such as reducing carbon emissions, keeping the environment clean and saving resources and energy a way of life;

Energy Reset - using cleaner energy and increasing Singapore's energy efficiency;

Green Economy - creating new jobs and transforming industries, along with using sustainability as a competitive advantage;

Resilient Future - building up Singapore's climate defences and resilience, and enhancing Singapore's food security.



Singapore has a disadvantage in alternative energy

During the opening segment, it was highlighted that Singapore experiences several physical limitations and is disadvantaged in terms of alternative energy.

Unlike other countries, we do not have waterbodies nor strong winds that can allow us to harness hydroelectric power and wind power.

Even solar energy, which is currently Singapore's most viable renewable resource, is limited by factors such as the lack of land and intermittency issues.

As such, Singapore's Green Plan focuses instead on developing a diversified economy that aims towards an inclusive transition to a green one, while being well-connected with the global economy.

The plan also focuses on investing in new solutions and infrastructure.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke on how Singapore must innovate and use technology extensively in order to achieve our climate goals, during the Leaders' Summit on Climate.

Green Plan to engage Singaporeans from all walks of life

Fu said that the Green Plan is a long-term plan that will evolve over time.

The plan will also involve a national engagement process, such as bringing people from all walks of life to discuss these areas under the Green Plan.

Over 60 participants have attended the online session on Apr. 24, which includes members of the public, representatives from non-governmental organisations, environmental groups, and businesses.

Participants shared their views on matters, such as what they regard as priorities for the Green Plan, and the considerations and impact of the Green Plan on their daily lives.

The government will review the suggestions generated from the Conversations and identify ideas for follow-up and co-creation with partners and participants.

More Conversations will be held by the Ministries co-leading the Green Plan to look at various areas of work.

Members of the public may also submit their ideas through the Green Plan website, and updates on the Green Plan Conversations can be found here when available.

