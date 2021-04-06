Back

S'pore GrabFood rider shares TikTok video of him jumping on customer's trampoline, gets 1 million views

Young at heart.

Ashley Tan | April 06, 2021, 04:00 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A Singapore GrabFood delivery rider recently got into an absolutely wholesome encounter -- and the whole thing was caught on camera for posterity.

This was thanks to the rider's camera attached to his helmet, which came in handy, as it documented for social media what he got up to as part of his daily rounds.

Can bounce?

And in doing so, Sharil Berlandier, a delivery rider in Singapore, amassed over one million views and 260,000 likes on TikTok.

This was after he shared a video on the platform of himself having some fun on a customer's trampoline.

What happened in video?

In the beginning of the clip, the customer living in a landed estate handed Sharil a tip.

Sharil proceeded to ask if he can "bounce on the trampoline for a while".

As expected of any homeowner faced with such a question, the man responded with bewilderment: "Hah really ah, why?"

"Haha, for fun," Sharil replied, and the homeowner gamely gave the go-ahead.

Sharil made his way excitedly over to the trampoline located in the homeowner's garden, giggling all the way.

He let out another chortle before climbing up the short ladder.

There, he paused to mutter to himself if he should take off his shoes before jumping on it.

It appeared that his excitement took over, as he started bouncing — shoes, helmet and all.

Jumping up and down on the trampoline like a kid, Sharil let out a burst of giggles yet again.

After having his fill, he gingerly stepped down from the trampoline and thanked the homeowner before heading off.

Responses

Sharil's video inspired numerous comments gushing over how "cute" it was, as well as the happiness he exuded.

Others commented on the homeowner's generosity for letting a stranger use the trampoline.

Here's more of what delivery riders in Singapore get up to in the day.

Top photo from sharil b / TikTok

June 30, 2021 deadline for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers won't be extended for now: Chan Chun Sing

2.2 million adult Singaporeans have yet to redeem the vouchers.

April 05, 2021, 11:32 PM

Police have non-public record of people convicted of major offences, including sex crimes: Shanmugam

Some ministries such as MOE and MSF also work closely with the government using the non-public record.

April 05, 2021, 11:17 PM

3 men from Brazil, Canada & Serbia in S'pore for sporting event among new Covid-19 cases on Apr. 5

There have been 60,495 Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore.

April 05, 2021, 11:05 PM

Child looking for pet cat in Thailand discovers it swallowed by python

:(

April 05, 2021, 07:39 PM

ERP rates increase by S$1 at 11 gantries, with effect from Apr. 12, 2021

Traffic is back.

April 05, 2021, 07:13 PM

A no-holds-barred review of KFC S'pore's durian mochi, S$3.45 for 5 pieces

Surprisingly, not a joke.

April 05, 2021, 06:50 PM

S'pore resident takes stunning photos of 7am sunrise from Jurong East

Fireball.

April 05, 2021, 06:14 PM

Woman finds out on son's wedding day that the bride is actually her long-lost daughter

Epic turn of events.

April 05, 2021, 05:47 PM

SIM student from Myanmar allegedly detained by military after interview with CNN

SIM has declined to comment on the issue as they are unable to verify the details regarding the case.

April 05, 2021, 05:37 PM

8 people in S'pore found guilty of selling vapes online, fined S$172,500 in total

The eight people were aged between 26 and 41 years.

April 05, 2021, 05:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.