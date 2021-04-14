Back

Grab to go public in US after US$40 billion SPAC deal

First Southeast Asian tech unicorn to go public through a SPAC.

Tanya Ong | April 14, 2021, 10:41 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Grab Holdings announced on Tuesday (Apr. 13) that they intend to go public in the U.S.

This will be in partnership with Altimeter Growth Corp in what is expected to be the "largest-ever U.S. equity offering by a Southeast Asian company", a statement said.

Raise $4.5 billion for Grab

The deal values Grab at US$39.6 billion (S$53.5 billion), and is expected to raise approximately US$4.5 billion in cash for the company.

Grab's statement said that out of the US$4.5 billion, US$4 billion is from a group of investors including BlackRock and Singapore state fund Temasek Holdings.

Nikkei Asia reported that Grab had a net revenue of US$1.19 billion in 2020 up from US$455 million in 2019. They reported a net loss of US$2.7 billion in 2020, compared to US$4 billion loss in 2019.

"Grab’s decision to become a public company was driven by strong financial performance in 2020, despite Covid-19," Brad Gerstner, founder and CEO of Altimeter, said.

SPAC merger

According to Bloomberg, this deal would make the Singapore-based startup the first "Southeast Asian tech unicorn to go public through a SPAC and give it funds to expand".

SPACs are "blank-cheque" companies, and goes public with the intent of acquiring a private company.

The merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) will also provide a faster route to the stock market as compared to a more conventional initial public offering.

IPOs typically involve a lengthier process of roadshows and extended negotiations with multiple investors, which are time-consuming and expensive.

Top photo via Grab.

Cat feeder in Ang Mo Kio spends S$820 a month feeding 30 community cats every day

She is earning a cleaner's income.

April 14, 2021, 01:43 AM

Civil servant, 36, to be charged for allegedly sharing Covid-19 case numbers with group chat before MOH's official release

She shared the number of new Covid-19 cases in a group chat on 22 occasions.

April 13, 2021, 11:27 PM

Swarm of bees on laundry pole in Punggol were in transit to new 'home', likely to fly away after rest

Bee aware and don't bee afraid.

April 13, 2021, 11:16 PM

Udders S'pore releases collagen ice cream in collaboration with Kinohimitsu

o_o

April 13, 2021, 10:54 PM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 13, 2021

The total number of cases stands at 60,692.

April 13, 2021, 10:35 PM

S'poreans can now choose which vaccine to take by choosing which vaccination site to visit

Pick which centre you want.

April 13, 2021, 10:08 PM

South Korean man, 24, allegedly murdered 3 women & stayed at crime scene with corpses for 3 days

The man has been identified as Kim Tae Hyun.

April 13, 2021, 09:28 PM

Golden Village S'pore launching interactive, choose-your-own-adventure movie from S$13

A new experience in cinemas.

April 13, 2021, 07:11 PM

Bicycle licence scheme? Ex-MP Lee Bee Wah called for it back in 2013.

Blast from the past.

April 13, 2021, 06:37 PM

Up to 80% off S’pore staycations & 5-star hotels under S$200 from Apr. 14-20

Deals that you’ve been waiting for.

April 13, 2021, 06:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.