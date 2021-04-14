Back

Grab & Deliveroo remind customers to avoid placing orders when Muslim riders breaking fast

Good to be considerate.

Andrew Koay | April 14, 2021, 12:06 PM

Several food delivery apps in Singapore have taken the wholesome step of reminding its users to try and avoid making orders during iftar.

By doing so, Grab and Deliveroo are hoping to help their Muslim delivery riders break fast on time.

The notice can be seen fairly prominently on Grab's app, appearing near the top of the GrabFood section.

Screengrab from GrabFood showing their Ramadan reminder

Deliveroo's iteration of the reminder shows up as soon as the app is launched.

Screengrab of Deliveroo's Ramadan reminder

The food delivery app also suggests that ordering earlier will help customers avoid longer waiting times.

Presumably this is because there will likely be less riders to fulfil deliveries right after sunset when families are often breaking fast together.

Either way, it's not the worst idea to be a bit more mindful of those we interact with who are observing Ramadan.

Top image via Grab and Deliveroo

