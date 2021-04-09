Airport-themed Gong Cha at Paya Lebar launching maple & S'mores drink, banana milk bubble tea

Gong Cha Singapore will be launching an airport terminal-themed store, named "Gong Cha Terminal" at its SingPost Centre outlet come Apr. 10, 2021.

Gong Cha Terminal will introduce eight new bubble tea drinks, inspired by destinations such as Singapore, Japan and Mexico.

The store has been designed to look similar to an airport terminal departure hall, complete with a check-in counter, boarding gate, and window seat view.

Eight drinks

Here's the full list of drinks that will be exclusively available at Gong Cha SingPost Centre from Apr. 10, 2021.

They come in only one size.

1. Canada: Maple & S'mores (S$5.80)

Gong Cha's Milk Tea drizzled with maple syrup and topped with marshmallows on a stick.

2. Japan: Grape Vinegar Tea Drink (S$6.80)

Grape vinegar, green tea, soda, grape syrup, and aloe vera cubes.

3. Korea: Daebak Banana Drink (S$5.80)

Banana milk, chocolate drizzle, and a layer of milk foam.

4. Mexico: Mangonada Drink (S$5.80)

Mango puree, green tea and soda water. Available in mild, spicy, or hot.

5. Singapore: Rose Bandung Drink (S$4.50)

Alisan Milk Tea, white pearl toppings, and rose syrup.

6. Taiwan: Bamboo Charcoal Milk Foam Drink (S$5.80)

Black tea, layer of milk foam, drizzle of caramel syrup, white and black pearls.

7. U.S.A: Cranberry Tea Ade (S$4.80)

Alisan Tea, star-shaped jellies, and cranberry syrup drizzle.

8. Vietnam: Roasted Caramel Caffe Drink (S$4.80)

Reminiscent of the coffee in Vietnam, with caramel syrup and a top layer of milk foam.

Taste test

The eight drinks are inspired by flavours associated with each country.

We opted for a "safe" option (Daebak Banana Drink from Korea) and a slightly more adventurous option (Mangonada Drink from Mexico).

Daebak Banana Drink (S$5.80)

The Daebak Banana Drink is a chocolate banana drink made of a layer of creamy milk foam, banana milk and chocolate drizzle.

The closest thing would would be a thick banana milkshake, but sweeter.

Unfortunately, we couldn't detect the chocolate in it, but it was good enough that I would order it again if I needed a sugary pick-me-up.

Mangonada Drink (S$5.80)

A drink of tangy mango puree, green tea, soda water and a "healthy dose of heat and spice" requires some daring tastebuds.

You can get it in either mild, spicy and hot. We opted for spicy.

It was like an incredibly sour soda... but spicy.

The lingering sour taste was hard to get off the tongue, and for less well-travelled (ahem us), it can be quite an acquired taste.

Gong Cha Terminal (SingPost Centre)

Address: 10 Eunos Rd 8, #01-141A 141B, Singapore 408600

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top photos via Siti Hawa and Gong Cha